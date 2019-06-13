WIRE Buzz: Fast & Furious series; Chance the Rapper to Steven Universe; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz has Star Wars, musical magic, and some adrenaline junkies who don’t have friends, but rather have family. That’s right, things are about to get fast and furious in this genre roundup.

First, the latest Netflix series coming from DreamWorks will bring the Fast & Furious franchise of films to the small screen — and it released its first footage today. Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will showcase the animated adventures of a teen Tony Toretto (say that five times fast and furious) as he’s recruited by the government to go fast and fight crime. The teaser, like the many, many films, will make your pulse pound.

Take a look:

Video of FAST &amp; FURIOUS: SPY RACERS | Teaser Trailer

Executive produced by Vin Diesel and showrun by Voltron Legendary Defender’s Tim Hedrick and All Hail King Julien’s Bret Haaland, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers wastes no time getting the franchise’s first series on track, according to Collider. Doing crazy races and stunts for the good guys all while acting like the baddies? That’s a Fast hallmark. Apparently, tt’s also in the Toretto blood, as Diesel plays Dominic Toretto in the movies. Is Tony his son? His father? So far it’s unclear. Maybe Dom has friends AND family.

Fans will find out more when Fast & Furious: Spy Racers hits Netflix later this year.

Next, Steven Universe’s musical universe is adding a ton a big names. Steven Universe: The Movie, a feature-length musical movie from the Cartoon Network series’ creator Rebecca Sugar, is coming later this year and has musical contributors ranging from old-school legend to chart-topping pop star.

According to Deadline, the TV movie, about a new threat that makes Steven defend Beach City (and Earth) one more time, will feature original songs by Sugar in collaboration with musicians like Chance The Rapper, Estelle, Gallant, Aimee Mann, and way more. Additionally, these songs will be performed by the likes of Patti LuPone, Uzo Aduba, and Kate Micucci. The sheer number of performers listed bodes well for the fantastical series’ adventure in longform storytelling.

And don’t worry, all the songs performed and written by Sugar (who also helped close out Adventure Time by writing/performing the song from the series finale) will be available on a digital and physical movie soundtrack.

Steven Universe: The Movie will arrive on DVD later this year.

Finally, Star Wars Celebration has announced when and where its first gathering will take place after the franchise ends its Skywalker saga. After the nine-film series comes to a close later this year, fans are obviously going to be wondering what comes next in a galaxy far, far away. To find out, they might want to head to Anaheim.

Check it out:

Yes, Anaheim, California — home of Disneyland — will host Star Wars’ celebratory follow-up to The Rise of Skywalker from August 27-30 in 2020. What will they show off? What will they tease? Fans will have to wait to find out, but they can start preparing now: tickets go on sale the morning of June 21.