Exclusive: Strand is the man in foreboding new teaser trailer for 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 7

When Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season on October 17 on AMC, the post-apocalyptic survivors are now existing in a walker wasteland and the fallout of the nuclear bombs ignited in the Season 6 finale. But what does that look like for people like Morgan (Lennie James), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and others?

In slow drops, AMC has been teasing a very bleak landscape for Season 7, filled with fallout suits, Mad Max-like vehicles, and even more desiccated walkers and low resources.

Ahead of the return, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive teaser with more glimpses of what audiences can expect when the fallout hits.

Check out the exclusive teaser below:

Video of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser: Sorry, Not Sorry | Premieres Oct 17 on AMC

By far the biggest jaw-dropping moment in that teaser is Strand looking cool as chilled strawberry shortcake enjoying his fresh fruit snack without any apologies. Based on his Season 6 decisions, the ever adaptable Strand looks to have made some very good choices regarding his survival. As they've teased already, Strand is gearing up for a power play with Morgan and it's become clearer just who the haves and have nots are in this new environment.

Along with Fear the Walking Dead, the flagship series The Walking Dead is currently rolling out new episodes of its super-sized final season; and limited series spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns with its second (and final) season on October 3. Look for all the shows to continue to connect more and more, starting with a Rick Grimes-related mystery set to pop up in World Beyond.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premieres Sunday, October 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC with all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning October 10.