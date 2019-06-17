Final Fantasy VII and Legend of Zelda fanfiction help celebrate big E3 news

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Last week, at E3, the mother of all gaming conventions, studios announced a plethora of amazing titles, revamps, remasters, and plans. Gamers converged in Los Angeles to celebrate everything console, PC, mobile, and more, and so we're going to do the same this week. Everything in this edition of Read This Fanfiction will do with a title that had a grand ole time at E3, because we all need a little more video game action in our lives.

Credit: Bryce Cross @CrossOutMedia

"Top Guide (In This Town)" by Kieron_ODuibhir

Arguably the "winner" of E3 was the release date and first hardcore look at the Final Fantasy VII remake. Not only do we now know March 2020 is the month we all die, but we got to see Tifa in all her butt-kicking glory as well. So this fic about Tifa going back in time with Cloud to get s**t done is a perfect accompaniment to our boss bae.

"Final Fantasy 8: Novelization" by Sombra112

In other Final Fantasy news (that I was more thrilled about), Final Fantasy VIII is getting a remaster. Long gone are the days of pixelated Squall being called the most attractive boy at the ball. Celebrate that news with this extraordinary feat by Sombra112 who decided to novelize the entire game. Filled in with extra headcanon scenes, this fic is over 500,000 words of re-experiencing FF8. Well done.

"Trouble the Water" by MaryDragon

The Legend of Zelda, Link’s Awakening is the announced sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild promises to be darker than Majora's Mask, and even perhaps a little bit frightening. The trailer alone presents a worried look at our favorite pair of heroes. What Link and Zelda went through in Breath of the Wild lends itself to this truly marvelous bit of fic writing. This series examines the story from Zelda's point of view, memory loss, PTSD, and trying to rebuild relationships all the while.

"Purgatory" by ViolaHarmony

One of the more fun and whimsical trailers at E3 this year was that for Luigi's Mansion 3, featuring more haunts and ghost hunting shenanigans. It also introduced Gooigi, who is already becoming a meme. Try not to think about that and instead focus on this story about Daisy, Luigi, and some ghosts.

"A Frayed Understanding" by Nicxan

Banjo Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A longtime favorite of Nintendo fans, the inclusion of this pair of troublemakers was long overdue. If you're like this fic author and were super stoked to see their inclusion, have fun with this delightfully funny story.

Credit: Kameelah Costa @bunhearts

"take me home" by gothst

First off, let's commend Nintendo for putting the wellbeing of their employees first. The year-long delay of Animal Crossing: New Horizons may sting for fans, but it will mean its developers, artists, programmers, and such will have a better work-life balance and ultimately produce a better game for us all to enjoy. So, to bide the time, here's a cute fic about a mayor that disappeared for a while and is now back.

"The Blair Witch's Perspective" by TheZ1337

I'm so s-scared. Perhaps meme culture truly started back when The Blair Witch Project came out. Now you can experience it all over again, as the trailer for the Blair Witch game has brought us all back to those woods in Maryland. But what about the Witch's side of the story? Huh? What about her? Well, in this fic, you can read all about it.