Final trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sets up a war for Captain America’s legacy

We've seen a lot of footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier over the last few weeks, and while it's all been dazzling and it's all made us look forward to the new Disney+ series, we've still been left wondering exactly what the stakes of the new series will be. How personal will it get? How much will it lean into the complicated histories of its title characters and the super-soldier they both called a friend? Are we in for an all-out action assault or will this thing go deep?

Well, there are still a lot of lingering questions over what exactly we can expect from the series besides the usual Marvel Studios-caliber scope, but the final trailer for the series does make one thing pretty clear: This is a personal fight.

Previous trailers have already set up certain key conflicts within the Captain America legacy. We know that Steve Rogers bequeathed his legendary shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who seems to be struggling a little bit with what it means while the U.S. government is busy coming up with a new patriotic symbol in the form of U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) to tide the people over. We know that Sam and his old frenemy Bucky Barnes aren't necessarily eager to work together, and we know that they both have a complicated relationship with their status as the apparent heirs to Captain America.

But as Bucky says in the trailer below, "That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people," and not all of them are necessarily good. Being the torch-bearer to Captain America comes with more than just pressure from your allies. New enemies are rising, and according to Disney's new synopsis for the series, Sam and Bucky are teaming up for a fight that "may hit too close to home."

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Final Trailer | Disney+

The specifics of this particular fight are, of course, still a closely guarded Marvel secret, but it's clear that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is setting up a deepening and darkening of Captain America lore here, plus it's nice to see Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) showing her stuff onscreen again in what looks like it could be a new super-powered role.

Add this mystery to a story that already includes the return of Daniel Bruhl as Helmut Zemo, and you've got a show that could really open up the future for this particular corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins streaming this Friday on Disney+.