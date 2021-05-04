The 9th Doctor is back in first clip from Christopher Eccleston's brand new 'Who' audio adventure

Last year, Christopher Eccleston announced that he'd return to Doctor Who for a new series of audio adventures, marking the end of a years-long absence from the franchise after famously relaunching it with a one-and-done season of television in 2005. Now, with the Ninth Doctor's new stories on the horizon, we've got the first clip of Eccleston in action once again.

The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers is a collection of three new Doctor Who stories from Big Finish audio, starring Eccleston and written by Nicholas Briggs (who previously voiced the Ninth Doctor in past audio outings), that will feature Eccleston's Doctor encountering everything from Romans to time eddies as he works to bring down an evil immersive gaming empire, among other things.

In the clip below, you can hear The Ninth Doctor in action as Eccleston proves he hasn't lost either his abrupt humor or his intensity in the role.

Though Eccleston has said fans shouldn't expect him to make a return to the TV side of things anytime soon, we've got him in the audio world for at least the next year or so. Ravagers is the first of four new Ninth Doctor Adventures collections set to be released by Big Finish between now and next February, and future installments will see the Doctor encountering everyone from Cybermen to his old Earth friend The Brigadier.

The quartet of adventures was announced last year after Eccleston expressed interest in working with Big Finish, marking his official return to the role of The Ninth Doctor for the first time in 15 years.

The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers is now available for pre-order ahead of release later this month.