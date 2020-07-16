'Dune: House Atreides' creative team revealed, art first look for new Boom! prequel comic

With director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) folding space and taking us on a new cinematic odyssey to Dune in December, and Boom! Studios delivering an ambitious new Dune: House Atreides comic series arriving this fall, it seems all eyes will be on Arrakis. Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel celebrated its 55th anniversary this year and renewed interest in its epic space saga is flowing like the titular world's precious spice.

Today Boom! is announcing the project's celebrated creative team and SYFY WIRE has exclusive info to share alongside a sneak peek at Dan Mora's stirring variant cover and Dev Pramanik's interior art for the premiere issue landing Oct. 21.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Based on their 1999 New York Times bestselling prequel novel, Dune: House Atreides is adapted and scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The 12-issue series will be illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso) and colorist Alex Guimarães, in partnership with Herbert Properties LLC and in full coordination with Abrams ComicArts, who are releasing the first of three graphic novel editions of Herbert’s original Dune novel coming November 24.

Dune: House Atreides #1 showcases main cover art by superstar artist Jae Lee (Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child), variant cover art by Dan Mora (Klaus, Once & Future), and others to be announced down the road.

Credit: Boom! Studios

The story is set in the years prior to the events chronicled in the alien universe of Dune, transporting us to the notorious desert planet of Arrakis where Pardot Kynes searches for its ecological secrets.

Elsewhere, a daring political coup is plotted by Shaddam Corrino, Emperor Elrood’s son, while far away, an eight-year-old Duncan Idaho attempts to escape from abusive masters, and a young Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey toward the throne. Three unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their destinies to alter the very shape of history.

Credit: Boom! Studios

“Dune is one of the most exciting and important sci-fi worlds ever created – so once we had Brian and Kevin onboard, we knew we needed some of the best artists in the business to deliver the kind of series that would deliver on the epic story they’re telling," said Boom! Senior Editor Dafna Pleban.

"Dev and Alex bring an exciting look to the world of Dune, with Vladimir Harkonnen and Duke Leto visualized for the very first time in comic book format. Add in superstar artists like Jae Lee and Dan Mora bringing jaw dropping covers and you’ve got a series unlike anything else in comics.”

Credit: Boom! Studios

Boom Studios' Dune: House Atreides #1 hits comic shops on October 21.