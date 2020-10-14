First look: See the Bikini Bottom gang as kids in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

During the SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary celebrations in 2019, Nickelodeon announced for the first time that they would create original spin-offs series based on the beloved characters from the show. And just this February, the first title was revealed: Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

The CG series will drop in 2021 exclusively on the upcoming streaming network, Paramount+. Then later in the year, the series will air on Nickelodeon.

What's it going to be about? Aside from just being adorable, the series will go back in time to see the ever-enthusiastic sponge (Tom Kenny) as a 10-year-old attending Kamp Koral with his Bikini Bottom pals including Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence).

This past July, SYFY WIRE got a sneak peek at what the cuddly cast will look like via special patches with the character's likenesses, which were exclusives at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con. And today, Nickelodeon shared a first look at the whole cast in action:

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Credit: Nickelodeon)

As teased by Nickelodeon, first season episodes will center on how the gang, "spent their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral."

Two new characters will also be joining the crew, Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live near the camp. They'll be voiced by Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines), respectively.

As for other spin-offs, Nickelodeon is developing The Patrick Star Show with Bill Fagerbakke reprising his voice-work as the dopey starfish and BFF to SpongeBob. As we reported in August, the series is taking on a late-night talk show format.

And for those lamenting our theater-less 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, all is not lost. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was supposed to debut in theaters last May, is now going to debut as an exclusive release on CBS All Access in early 2021. Leave it to the porous one to give us something to look forward to!