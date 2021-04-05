First Look: Rick and Morty stay at the Hotel Immortal in new Oni Press one-shot

That particular brand of insanity only satiated by the zany duo of Rick and Morty is back for a summer comic book outing to the Hotel Immortal, where the pair will engage in a classic murder mystery in the grand style of a twisted Agatha Christie whodunnit — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive invitation to check in for a first-look preview.

Delivered by the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group and Adult Swim, Rick and Morty Presents: The Hotel Immortal arrives on July 14. This wacky one-shot is written by Alejandro Arbona (Doctor Tomorrow), with illustrations from Marc Ellerby (Rick and Morty, Doctor Who), colors via Leonardo Ito, and lettering by Crank!

Credit: Oni-Lion Forge

The plotline's 'locked room' murder mystery starts when Cornvelious Daniels pulls up for some rest and relaxation at the Hotel Immortal. Shortly after his arrival, bodies start dropping and the heated accusations start flying. It's up to Rick and Morty to help crack the case and discover the killer's methods and motives as who stabbed whom finally becomes apparent.

Credit: Oni-Lion Forge

"I've never been so excited to write a comic book, or so terrified," Arbona tells SYFY WIRE. "Rick and Morty looms large in my pop culture obsessions, so it's really intimidating to take it on. Marc Ellerby and Leonardo Ito and Crank! have told a lot of great, hilarious Rick and Morty stories together, so working with them makes me feel safe, and held. If a comic book's going to pull off being funny, it really needs to be funny in the visuals most of all, and when I saw the wild vibe they've created so far, I knew we'd be great. This is one funny, funny comic."

Credit: Oni-Lion Forge

“It's a testament to the property that as I approach my nine hundredth interior page of Rick and Morty comics, I'm still able to work on new stories that haven't been done before," artist Marc Ellerby said in the official press release. "A Wubba Lubba Who-Dunnit!? Sign me up! Alejandro's premise is brilliant, and I'm beyond happy to continue my working relationship with Oni Press, as well as the best colorist in the business, Leonard Ito.”

Now step inside our exclusive first-look preview of Oni-Lion Forge's Rick and Morty Presents: The Hotel Immortal (July 14) in the full gallery below.