WIRE Buzz: 'For All Mankind' Season 2 trailer blasts off; WandaVision's future 'vision'; Peacock's 'Providence'

It looks like peace is no longer an option when For All Mankind returns for its second season, as the Cold War at the center of the Apple TV+ series is starting to heat up.

The new season of the space drama kicks off a whole decade later, in 1983, and as the trailer (below) reveals, tensions between the U.S. and the USSR are at their highest with both countries going head to head in a competition to control resource-rich sites on the moon. And with the Department of Defense moving into Mission Control and NASA slowly becoming militarized, it looks like the grander ambitions of space exploration (and science) are falling to the wayside, as the world slowly heads toward nuclear war.

Video of For All Mankind — Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+

Created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert (The Umbrella Academy), the series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger. Also joining the cast this season will be Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, and Coral Peña.

For All Mankind premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 19, with each of its 10 episodes dropping weekly.

Next up, if you've already seen the first two episodes of WandaVision's comedic hijinks and are masticating chomping at the bit for more, then you'll definitely want to check out the behind-the-scenes featurette for the Disney+ show below.

Not only does the video offer a glimpse into some of the sitcom stylings that the initial premiere featured, but it also, as showrunner Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) points out, allows a peek behind the curtain into just what might be buzzing behind all those classic TV show trappings.

Video of Story Featurette | Marvel Studios&#039; WandaVision | Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany miraculously returns as Vision, both last seen in Avengers: Endgame. Joining them on the cast are Teyonah Parris as Geraldine (and possibly Monica Rambeau), as well as Kathryn Hahn as Agnes.

New episodes of WandaVision will drop on Disney+ ever Friday.

And finally, it would appear that The Magicians co-creator Sera Gamble has another trick up her sleeve. Deadline is reporting that the former Supernatural executive producer will be adapting yet another one of Caroline Kepnes' (You) books for the small screen — only this one has more of a supernatural twist, and it will be for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.

Providence tells the story of Jon Bronson, who after vanishing along with five of his classmates when they were 12 years old, reappears 10 years later. But all is not as it seems, as Jon and his fellow returnees discover they've been granted horrific supernatural abilities. Making matters worse is the fact that they're preventing him from once again reconnecting with his childhood crush, Chloe Sayers, who'd never given up hope of his eventual return. So now it's up to Jon to figure out what has been done to him and the others, and why all of this is happening.

Gamble will write the project along with Neil Reynolds (You).

No release date has yet been set.