Fossils of extinct sea creatures reveal the same 3D structure as a bizarre molecule

The shapes that life-forms take in nature can be stranger than science fiction. Sometimes, they’re even stranger than science.

Nobody thought any living thing would appear in the alien shape of a buckyball until now. Buckminsterfullerine molecules were named after artist Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic spheres (think of Disney’s Spaceship Earth). Molecular buckyballs are made of carbon atoms that arrange themselves into a 3D structure of hexagons and pentagons not unlike a soccer ball. Not too long ago, these bizarre molecules were found bouncing around in space, but the weirdness doesn’t end there. A team of Australian scientists recently unearthed the fossils of two peculiar prehistoric creatures known as crinoids — and both had somehow evolved into living soccer balls with tentacles.

“The structures are also found in the carbon molecule Buckminsterfullerene but this is the first time we have found such a structure in fossils and it still remains a mystery why these successful structures did not evolve again,” said Aaron Hunter, a University of Western Australia research fellow.

Crinoids first emerged about 300 million years before dinosaurs roamed the earth. These bizarre creatures were almost all arms, anchoring themselves to the seafloor with with a flexible stem. While most are extinct, there are a few still living today, such as sea lilies. They are also related to other echinoderms (spiny creatures whose name literally means “spiny skin”) such as starfish and sea urchins. Uintacrinus socialis and Marsupites testudinarius lived about 80 million years ago in seas that had grown shallower and increasingly dangerous. Mesozoic predators like crabs and fish were threatening their existence, since things stuck at the bottom of the ocean didn’t have much of an escape plan. When you can’t escape, you evolve.

Molecular buckyballs. Credit: NASA

What Hunter and his team, who recently published a study in Paleontology, found were fossilized structures made up of pentagons and hexagons that they believe evolved from the crinoids’ need to evade anything that was going to eat them. This is the first time that the structure of a Buckminsterfullerene molecule has ever been observed in a creature, even an extinct one. Echinoderms are known to have radial symmetry, meaning that they are symmetrical from the middle outward. Just think of the matching arms of a starfish. This might be one factor behind the strangely symmetrical, but still symmetrical, buckyball structure of U. socialis and M. testudinarius. The hollow structures that survived in fossil form gave these crinoids the buoyancy they needed to float wherever the current would take them.

“Survival was critical and the ball-like structures, able to withstand very heavy loads, formed around them to protect them from the harms of the ocean and aid buoyancy,” Hunter said. “These animals could then spread around the world and have been found in chalk rocks from Texas, U.S. to Kalbarri in Western Australia. They could form a snow shoe to sit on the bottom of the shallow oceans or float and relocate to safer places.”

Echinoderms have no brains, though they do have nerves extending from their mouths to the ends of their arms. Creatures that couldn’t think for themselves were probably better off letting the ocean carry them away from the snapping jaws and pincers of fish and crabs. At least they had enough of a sense of where they were to be able to hang out for a while before letting the sea take them wherever it wanted. The structure of M. testudinarius was made up of fewer plates, but these were larger and offered more stability. U. socialis had a more complex structure of plates that formed a dome, which was less stable but would have probably fascinated Buckminster Fuller even more.

Is it possible that something could again evolve into this shape in the future? Evolution didn’t just stop after the last mass extinction. Creatures are still evolving right now, so maybe something out there will pull this stunt again.