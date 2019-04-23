Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and the consequences of war

It's been 10 years since Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood debuted. It's arguably the first anime to ever come close to a simulcast in Japan and English-speaking countries. And a decade later it's easy to see why: the show remains to this day one of the best stories told, animated or otherwise, period.

Almost every episode of FMA:B has something to deconstruct and question. Whether it's Edward's struggle with the choices he's made and the subsequent choices he must continue to make, Alphonse questioning the nature of his own identity, or the absolutely incredible journey of Scar and how we vilify those who we oppress — every story is much bigger than it first appears.

On today's episode of Every Day Animation, one of the most prolific critical writers working today, Clarkisha Kent, joined the podcast to talk about her love of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. I asked her to pick three specific episodes to focus on and she chose "Backs in the Distance," "Beyond the Inferno," and "The Other Side of the Gateway." We talked about the way the show deals with disability, how it deals with oppression, and how it deals with war.

If you're watching along with us, get ready for a very unexpected transition as we go from the consequences of war to the consequences of... being an aardvark, I guess? On tomorrow's episode of Every Day Animation, comedian, Orli Matlow, will be joining the podcast to talk about Arthur. We'll see you there.

