The game’s not over: G4's Very Special Reunion teases ‘Next Phase: Network Relaunch’

Former hosts from the G4 gaming network got back together this Thanksgiving season for A Very Special G4 Reunion. Comedian Ron Funches (aka King Shark in the Harley Quinn animated series) hosted a round table with several former G4 hosts, including Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator), Kevin Pereira, Adam Sessler, Morgan Webb, Blair Herter, and Kristen Adams.

We’ll get into the details of the special in a moment, but the biggest news from today's event took place at the very end, when an old computer screen all but confirmed that the G4 network, which shut down in 2014, will be coming back.

Credit: G4TV

"Cast Reunion: Complete," the screen reads, "Initiative Next Phase: Network Relaunch."

That’s right, this image may be another teaser that G4 is coming back to life, but it is by far the most definitive one!

The special also celebrated some of the most memorable moments from the network’s shows, including Munn and Pereira wearing French Maid outfits and jumping into a gigantic pie, and, on another day, chugging down shots of Cholula. It also had an ongoing arc of its own, that includes – as Ron hints at the very beginning of the show – a plot twist at the end.

Curious what that plot twist may be? You can check out the special online on G4’s YouTube channel:

Video of A Very Special G4 Reunion Special | Full Video

The special was also clear to point out that not everything from the old G4 was perfect, as surprise guest and WWE wrestler Xavier Woods reminded everyone after he saved their lives (remember that plot twist?).

Now that we can assume a new G4 is in the works, the next question is what the new network will look like. Was that cameo from Woods, for example, just a cameo? Could Woods have his own show on the resurrected network, perhaps co-hosting with Funches, who is a known WWE fan? Nothing is known yet about the details, including when (or officially if) the new G4 will launch, and whether any of the old hosts will be returning. In the meantime, however, we have this very special reunion to watch and be thankful for.

You can watch A Very Special G4 Reunion Special at the YouTube link above or catch it again on SYFY this Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.