Why a 'Game of Thrones' bathroom break is one of Kit Harington's greatest memories from the HBO hit

It's been two years since Game of Thrones ended, and though we've all perhaps moved on to other favorite TV shows in that time, it's hard to forget just how big the show was during its peak. There was a time not that long ago when Game of Thrones felt like the biggest pop cultural force in the TV world, and that leaves an impression not just on fans, but on the people who made the show happen.

Kit Harington, one of the show's most prominent stars, remembers exactly when it sunk in that he was onto something special, and it involved, of all things, a bathroom break.

Harington was on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show last week, and of course talk turned to the hit HBO fantasy series that's already incubating an impressive slate of spinoffs in the wake of the main series finale. In discussing the cultural impact of the series, and its impact on his own life and career, Harington's mind focused particularly on the second season, in no small part because that was the year he met his wife, actress Rose Leslie, who played the Wildling Ygritte on the series.

"My child is a direct result of Game of Thrones," Harington said.

When Cagle asked if any particular moment from the series stands out to him, Harington thought for a moment and called to mind a day during production on Season 2, when he and his fellow Night's Watch actors were shooting scenes Beyond the Wall in Iceland, and he stepped away to relieve himself.

"I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland," Harington said. "And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world.' And that always sticks out to me because if I'm ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, 'Now you've got a pretty special job.'"

Harington also took some time to reflect on the show's overall impact, noting that he's definitely going to be tuning into the spinoffs as they arrive.

"I really wish them luck with what they're doing next. I'm going to watch it. And I think it came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally I think, Thrones. I'm so glad we got it done before the pandemic."

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones about the Targaryen dynasty, is in production now and has already released some first look photos. Several other spinoffs are also in development, including a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel, multiple adult-focused animated series set around creator George R. R. Martin's fantasy world, and a potential House of the Dragon spinoff focused on the legendary seafarer Corlys Velaryon. So, even if he's no longer part of the franchise, Harington can watch, and think about that day in Iceland when a bathroom break reminded him how lucky he was.