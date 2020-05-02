Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson breaks world record and deadlifts a mountain

As Gregor Clegane on Game of Thrones, Hafthor Bjornsson has shown the world feats of great strength. From crushing people’s skulls like grapes to coming back from the dead, “The Mountain” showed his power time and time again.

While resurrection might require some suspension of disbelief, Bjornsson’s power is not just “movie magic.” Winner of the World’s Strongest Man Competition in 2018, he hasn’t placed lower than third since 2012. As of Saturday, he can add a new accomplishment: world record holder.

Reported by ESPN, Bjornsson set a new world record in the deadlift at 501 kilograms (1102.31 pounds). This defeats the previous record by Eddie Hall of England at 500 kilograms, which was set in 2016. You can check out the amazing feat in the video down below.

Video of 501KG Deadlift - Hafthor Bjornsson

Following the performance, the 31-year old Bjornsson said he was happy with the difference between his and Hall’s lifts. “I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point? I'm happy with this. My family and friends, they were happy with this, and I've decided to call it.”

The approximately six 200-pound people he just deadlifted would probably be happy with it as well. With the world record in the deadlift completed, what’s next for the Mountain? If we were to guess, probably an actual mountain.