Game of Thrones fans react to tonight's jaw-dropping episode

Game of Thrones has a knack for saving its biggest moments for second-to-last. Starting with Ned Stark's execution way back in season one, the tradition continuing through The Battle of Blackwater, the Red Wedding, and the Battle of Castle Black.

Tonight marked not only this season's second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones, bet it's the second-to-last episode ever. While the tradition of the penultimate game-changer has waned in recent seasons, it seems that they've definitely returned to form, with one of the most savage and destructive episodes in its eight-season run.

*Spoilers for the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, 'The Bells' to follow*

Even before the massive siege of King's Landing was underway, Daenerys learned about Tyrion and Varys' treason-ish conversations. While Tyrion's on very thin ice, what happened to Varys really set the tone for the next 80-plus minutes.



Once Daenerys and the rest of the Northern armies were outside the gates of King's Landing is when things really took a turn. No longer impeded by those pesky scorpion crossbows, Dany and Drogon made short work of Cersei's defenses. Then she decided to embrace her lineage and the two made short work of King's Landing. Like, all of King's Landing.

Amidst a city literally crumbling to the ground and scores of innocent bystanders dying in every possible way, we finally got the highly anticipated Cleganebowl, the death of Euron Greyjoy, and the final moments of Jaime and Cersei Lannister, leaving Tyrion the last living Lannister. At least for now.

All in all, it was a stressful week to be a Game of Thrones fan.

What did you think of tonights episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.