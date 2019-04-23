Game of Thrones: The most embarrassing thing about that Arya scene? Her family was watching

Maisie Williams wants you to know that if Arya's steamy sex scene with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) on the latest episode of Game of Thrones made you uncomfortable, it's nothing to what members of her family probably felt.

"if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe," Williams wrote in a tweet earlier today.

We're not sure what "ahahakillmeehehe" means, but it could allude to the fact that her family started speaking in incoherent tongues after seeing their little girl grow up after all these years. That's just an unconfirmed theory, though, sort of like how people think Bran is the Night King.

First clued in about the scene by co-star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Williams thought she was being pranked by showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. While it wasn't a prank, the amount of skin she would be showing off was totally up to her.

"I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash," she told Entertainment Weekly. "This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…"

Arya has clearly come a long way since she saw her father (Sean Bean's Ned Stark) get beheaded at the behest of King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). In the years since, she's become a battle-hardened, faceless killer who knows exactly what she wants and how to get it.

Credit: HBO

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns this Sunday on HBO at 9pm EST. With the stage now completely set, the Battle of Winterfell, in which the living fight the dead, can commence.