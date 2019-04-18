Put Elmo on the Iron Throne! Elmo brokers peace between Tyrion and Cersei in epic mashup

If you've been looking for the best viral video of 2019 so far, look no further. Sesame Workshop pretty much shattered the Internet into a jillion bitty pieces with the Game of Thrones-Sesame Street mashup you never knew you wanted.

Unlike most Sesame pop culture parodies, this one doesn't use puppets to make fun of a show's characters. By some miracle, they were able to recruit Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage to play Cersei and Tyrion Lannister in the actual flesh.

The video starts out as what appears to be a normal clip from the HBO fantasy series. Everything from the acting to the lighting to the music convinces you as such, until Elmo pops up from under the table to do the impossible: interrupt the siblings' verbal sparring and broker a peace between brother and sister.

Watch the sheer awesomeness now:

Video of Sesame Street: Respect is Coming

After the puppet says his piece, Tyrion comes to the conclusion that "if we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger." He adds that he's "willing to learn and listen" if Cersei agrees to do the same. Shockingly, the queen states that she "can try." Wow, that makes her almost human in our eyes.

Forget Dany and Jon Snow — anyone who can teach the Lannister children about friendship, cordiality, and respect deserves to sit on the Iron Throne. Elmo is the true ruler of Westeros and all of the Seven Kingdoms! Go ahead, tell us we're wrong.

We're also shocked that Sesame Workshop was somehow able to turn one of the most graphic, violent, and adult-oriented shows on television into a valuable life lesson about mutual respect for viewers of all ages. Whoever thought this one up seriously deserves to sit on the Iron Throne.

Episode 2 of the show's eighth and final season airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.