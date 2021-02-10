The Mandalorian's Gina Carano will no longer be part of Star Wars universe

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, will no longer be part of Star Wars. In a statement confirmed by SYFY WIRE, io9 reports that Lucasfilm has "no plans" to hire her for future work.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano has shared several posts that have offended people on social media, the most recent one comparing U.S. political differences to how Jewish people were treated in Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” the now deleted post read, according to Variety.

As documented on social media, her posts have caused many Star Wars fans to call for her firing, making the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trend on Twitter since her posts last night. This is not the first time Carano has seen controversy on social media — previous posts of hers have spread misinformation about mask-wearing and the results of the U.S. 2020 election.

Carano's Cara Dune was a major character in The Mandalorian, and while she was never confirmed to be part of the upcoming show, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, some assumed she would be part of its cast because her character became a marshal for the New Republic in the second season of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm's statement quashes that theory, leaving casting decisions for the new show to be anyone's guess.