How Millie Bobby Brown mastered her Godzilla look of terror

Between her roles in Stranger Things and the upcoming kaiju epic Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Millie Bobby Brown has become the undisputed queen of acting terrified on camera. Fear is all in the eyes, and she's mastered the wide-eyed, piercing gaze of abject horror — the key is how you work yourself up to that level of hysteria.

On Stranger Things, there are practically built mini-monsters that she can use as fuel for her terror, but she didn't have that luxury on Godzilla: King of the Monsters, given its reliance on computer-generated effects for each of its four main kaiju. As an alternative, she took some creative license with the giant radioactive monster.

"I saw a bright green lizard, like neon green," Brown said during an interview with SYFY WIRE before the film's Los Angeles premiere. "Even though I knew what he looked like, I still visualized that."

The Godzilla in King of the Monsters is, of course, nothing like what she envisioned, but to be fair, her co-stars also had their varying takes on the big boy. O'Shea Jackson, Jr., a lifelong Godzilla fan (with the jewelry to prove it), sees a more classic iteration.

"I definitely saw the early '90s Godzilla, he gets a little bit cat-faced," Jackson, Jr. said, referring to the Heisei era version of the king kaiju. "He looks way more fierce and that's just always been the Godzilla that's in my head."

Jackson also weighed in on his favorite Godzilla movies (and which one he hates), as do co-star Kyle Chandler and director Mike Daugherty, in the video below. Daugherty also discussed which monsters he'd want to add to the MonsterVerse and which one he definitely does not want to bring into the fold.

Video of How Has The Godzilla Franchise Evolved Over Time? | SYFY WIRE

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.