First reactions to Godzilla vs. Kong praise 'jaw-dropping' kaiju brawling, but lament half-baked human element

And in this corner...The social embargo for Godzilla vs. Kong has lifted, so what do fans think of the latest entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary's expanding Monster-Verse? As expected, the kaiju-on-kaiju action is the standout here. Even with an ensemble cast that includes genre heavy hitters like Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Brian Tyree Henry (Get Out), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), the human element of the narrative still leaves something to be desired.

But that's to be expected. We don't go to these movies to check in with regular sized-people, we go to see skyscraper-sized creatures beating the ever-loving snot out of each other. Director Adam Wingard (The Guest, Death Note) seems to have a firm grasp on this concept because the early reactions are head over heels for all the epic battle sequences between the eponymous monsters of cinema fame. Godzilla vs. Kong absolutely reportedly delivers on its prizefight-inspired title, which is all you could really ask for. The only question is this: which one of the colossal beasties will take home the heavyweight belt?

Set after 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong kicks into overdrive when Godzilla starts attacking cities and hurting people for seemingly no reason. Humanity's only hope of stopping the alpha titan resides on a piece of land untouched by time. Kong's been growing ever since the events of 2017's Kong: Skull Island and can now take on the giant, atomic lizard — no problem. The giant ape, who only communicates with a young girl named Jia (Kaylee Hottle), is whisked away from his island home and brought into the gargantuan fight.

In addition to the actors mentioned above, the feature also stars Alexander Skarsgård (The Stand), Shun Oguri (Weathering with You), Eiza González (Bloodshot), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Demián Bichir (The Nun).

Check out some of the reactions below...

Godzilla vs. Kong stomps into theaters and onto HBO Max Friday, March 31.