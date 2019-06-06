Google Stadia announces pricing, Baldur's Gate III available at launch

Google’s video game streaming platform Stadia was announced with great fanfare and scant details at March’s Game Developers Conference, but thanks to their pre-E3 conference, gamers got an update on the future of gaming — and what kind of practicalities will be involved with regards to pricing, internet requirements, and more.

Google Stadia — the service that will let players play games without a console through Google’s backend and the Chrome browser — held a Stadia Connect video to address some of its details, including its pricing model, controller, and base games.

Check it out:

Video of Stadia Connect 6.6.2019 - Pricing, Game Reveals, Launch Info &amp; More

At launch, players can play games like RPG Baldur’s Gate III — which got a terrifying, Lovecraftian trailer and annoucement during the livestream — high-tech shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint, super-creepy kid exploration game Gylt, The Division 2, and what looks like many more.

Things also got into the numbers. With a connection speed of 35mbps, players can expect 4K video at 60 frames per second. With only 10mbps (the minimum recommendation for Stadia), players can still play their games in 720p.

As far as pricing goes, Stadia Pro will be set at $9.99 a month and offer new content every month for player to enjoy. Stadia Founder’s Edition, for early adopters, is available today for $129. It includes a Chromecast Ultra, to play Stadia on any TV, a limited edition controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a three month Buddy Pass to gift access to a friend, and all of Destiny 2. This bundle also allows players the chance to choose a Stadia name (think gamer tag) before anyone else.

If players don’t want a subscription, they can simply buy the individual games they want to play via their free option, Stadia Base, when Google Stadia launches this fall.