Lisa Frankenstein: Collect Body Parts and Evade the Cops in 8-Bit Video Game Inspired by the Film

The practice of committing homicide and harvesting fresh body parts to sustain your undead boyfriend is often looked down upon in polite society, but when it's safely done within the confines of a video game, the risk of landing a life sentence drops significantly. So if you ever felt the need to rid the world of bad people and collect their viscera as a consolation prize, then the 8-bit game inspired by the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein (hitting theaters everywhere February 9) is definitely for you.

Now available to play online for free, the delightfully retro and macabre "Slay and Decay" allows one to step into the shoes of 17-year-old Lisa Swallows (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton) and her rotting beau (Riverdale's Cole Sprouse) as they embark on an '80s-era murder spree, hacking victims to pieces and evading the cops. If you can successfully outrun the law and make it to your tanning bed in time, you'll end up with the high score. It's really as simple as that!

“I have always toyed with themes of transformation and reinvention,” Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) states in the official production notes for the film. “In everything I write, someone is going through a dramatic change, whether it’s becoming possessed by a demon or dealing with a new stage of life. The question I’m always asking is: Are we the same person after a profound change? How many parts can we swap or replace before we’re a totally new entity? This movie is a pretty literal interpretation of that!”

build your perfect undead boyfriend â¤ï¸âð©¹ play the LISA FRANKENSTEIN 8-bit game now!



ð¾: https://t.co/h7poDXOxlW pic.twitter.com/vTTTd6Piil — lisa frankenstein (@lisafrankenfilm) January 29, 2024

When Does Lisa Frankenstein Open in Theaters? Directed by Zelda Williams — who just so happens to be the daughter of the late Robin Williams — Lisa Frankenstein will debut on the big screen Friday, February 9 by way of Focus Features. Click here to pick up tickets!

The film is rated PG-13 for violent content, sexual material, bloody Images, sexual assault, language, teen drinking and drug content.

Liza Soberano (Make It with You), Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Carla Gugino (Watchmen) star alongside Newton and Sprouse. In addition to writing the screenplay, Cody also serves as producer with Mason Novick. Jeffrey Lampert is an executive producer.

