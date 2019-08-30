Latest Stories

Gordon Bressack
Gordon Bressack, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain writer, dead at 68
Kyle Richards
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Kyle Richards returns to Halloween; Cyberpunk 2077 shows off footage; more
Valerie Harper
Tag: Movies
Valerie Harper, prolific actress for more than six decades, dead at 80
NASA image of Gale Crater on Mars
Tag: Science
Mars methane mystery breakthrough could make a case for micro-aliens and underground weirdness
Gordon Bressack
More info i
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Gordon Bressack, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain writer, dead at 68

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Aug 30, 2019
Menu

The prolific cartoon writer Gordon Bressack has died at the age of 68 after a long struggle with his health. His passing was announced on Friday evening by his son, James Cullen Bressack, in an Instagram post (via Variety). Bressack and his son recently collaborated on the animated film CarGo back in 2017. 

To call Bressack prolific might even be a bit of an understatement, as his resume reads like a rundown of almost every piece of influential animated series of the past few decades. He got his start writing for the underwater cartoon The Snorks in 1984, and his career took him to write adventures for The Smurfs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, and the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.  

His work on Pinky and the Brain would earn him two Daytime Emmys in 1996 and 1999, eventually winning a third for Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain in 2000. There was also his own original creation, Captain Simian and the Space Monkeys, which lasted 10 episodes from 1996-1997

Along with his heartfelt goodbye, Bressack's son encouraged fans of his dad's work to enjoy what he created to help his legacy live on. 

"For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and I'm very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made," read the caption, in part. "If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or Animaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know it's what he would want."

Along with his son, James, Bressack is survived by his daughters, Jackie and Samantha; his grandchild, Logan; and siblings Margi, Celia and Roger. 

Menu
Tag: animaniacs
Tag: obituary
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: the smurfs

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: