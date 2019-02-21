Latest Stories

The Haunting of HIll House

The Haunting of Hill House renewed for Season 2 as series shifts to anthology format

Matthew Jackson
Feb 21, 2019

Get ready for more Haunting on Netflix, but don't expect to see more of the Crain family. 

The streaming company announced Thursday that it has renewed its hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House for a second season... in a manner of speaking. The series will return as part of a new overall deal with creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy, but it will feature "a new story with all new characters" in what Netflix is now referring to as "The Haunting anthology."

Shortly after the announcement, the show's official Twitter account revealed the title for Season 2: The Haunting of Bly Manor, named for the setting of Henry James' classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake,” Flanagan and Macy said in a statement. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

A reimagining of Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House followed the Crain family as they dealt with the lingering threat of the titular haunted mansion at various points throughout their lives. The series was critically acclaimed and a streaming hit for Netflix, but it also came to a pretty clear resolution by he end of its 10-episode run. Converting the series to an anthology format (similar to what Ryan Murphy did with American Horror Story and Noah Hawley did with Fargo) will allow Flanagan, Macy, and company to explore new ghost stories while retaining a popular brand and, perhaps, tonal sensibility. 

At the moment, Flanagan and Macy are busy finishing up Doctor Sleep, their adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name that Flanagan wrote and directed and Macy produced. With that in mind, and the teased release date, we could quite possibly get The Haunting of Bly Manor just in time for Halloween 2020.

 

