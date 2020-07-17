WIRE Buzz: Hawkeye series slings directors; Good Serial mixes Dexter & Three’s Company; more

Hawkeye, the MCU Disney+ series starring Jeremy Renner, just landed a few of its key directors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has signed on directors Bert and Bertie (AKA Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood) as well as Rhys Thomas to helm at least some of the episodes for the series.

The directors are known for creating light-hearted comedies, with Bert and Bertie directing the Amazon Prime Video comedy, Troop Zero, and Thomas directing the SNL-filled cast of Staten Island Summer and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

While Hawkeye is part of Marvel’s first announced installment of Disney+ shows, it’s still unknown when we’ll be able to see Clint Barton on the small screen. But those looking for a little Hawkeye in their lives now can check out the MCU movies currently streaming on Disney+, including Thor, The Avengers, and Avengers: Endgame.

According to Deadline, James Roday Rodriguez and Todd Harthan are collaborating once again to create Good Serial, a dark comedy series greenlit by 20th Century Fox TV. The two have a long history of working together, including several horror-inspired episodes on Psych, where Roday Rodriquez also played the leading role of Shawn Spencer.

Roday Rodriguez and Harthan are co-writers for the new project, which focuses on three roommates who become violent vigilantes after they’re bound together by some tragedy. And while the show is described as a mashup of Dexter and Three’s Company, Roday Rodriguez made clear that Good Serial would lean into the horror side of things.

“Todd and I have been horror hounds since we were kids,” he told Deadline. “The genre feels more fluid than ever and this was an opportunity to take another unorthodox swing.”

No production timeline has been announced.

While the pandemic makes going out to actual movie theaters in the U.S. a dream for most, China is poised to re-open its theaters again in certain markets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle will start playing in the country starting on July 24.

These two movies — the first Hollywood films to play in China since late January — will be followed in theaters by the Academy Award-winning film 1917 the following week.

Only theaters in low-risk areas in China will be opened, although it remains unclear what criteria the country will use to determine whether an area is low-risk or not.