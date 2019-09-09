Hailee Steinfeld targeted to play Kate Bishop in Disney+ Hawkeye series

The live-action Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ may be close to locking in its Kate Bishop, Bumblebee's Hailee Steinfeld. According to Variety, the actress/singer is in talks for the lead role in the Marvel Studios project, which will find Clint Barton (played by a returning Jeremy Renner) passing on his bow and arrow to a younger hero, following the events of this year's Avengers: Endgame.

It makes sense that Barton would want to give up the dangerous superhero life, especially since he already lost his family once after the Infinity Gauntlet snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Bringing Bishop into the mix also helps the MCU lay the groundwork for the introduction of the Young Avengers team down the road. Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, Kate is the third person in Marvel's history ever to assume the mantle of Hawkeye. She's also the first female character ever to do so.

Credit: Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images & Marvel Comics

News of Steinfeld's possible casting comes just days after Jonathan Igla was confirmed as the program's showrunner. A veteran of AMC's Mad Men, Igla will both write and executive-produce the TV show. Steinfeld recently entered the Marvel Universe for the first time as the voice of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen in Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Hawkeye debuts in the fall of 2021, and is just one of several Marvel series coming to Disney's streaming service (which goes live Nov. 12). Shows centered around the likes of Scarlet Witch and Vision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and even the publisher's famous What If comics will all debut on Disney+ over the next couple of years and tie in to the wider MCU on the big screen.