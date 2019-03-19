HBO challenges Game of Thrones fans to find 6 iron thrones hidden across the globe

For the Throne! As the epic series Game of Thrones nears its conclusion, HBO is offering fans the chance to play. And the good news is, you don’t die if you don’t win.

As part of its #ForTheThrone campaign, HBO has launched a treasure hunt whereby fans seek out six iron thrones that have been hidden across the globe, and its up to astute and observant fans to figure out where they were based on carefully-hidden clues. HBO posted a picture of an Iron Throne replica on its Instagram page along with a message suggesting fans “Seek the Weirwood in this Kingdom on Earth.”

In addition, the cable network has posted a series of hourlong videos on YouTube of the throne somewhere in a nondescript wooded area. But the videos were shot with a 360-degree camera, so you can explore the immediate vicinity to search for clues as to where the throne is. Check out the first one here:

Video of Throne of the Forest | Quest #ForTheThrone (HBO) - Dawn

Pretty neat, huh? The concept and being able to move the image around, that is; not just staring at an hourlong video of an inanimate object abandoned somewhere in the woods (unless that's your thing, in which case, no judgement here).

Now, there’s no indication that we can find on any of HBO’s social media pages as to what one actually, y’know, wins (it’s not clear if you actually get to keep any of the thrones once you find them), but that’s no excuse to not hunt for the throne, is it?

HBO has been pulling out all the stops to promote the conclusion of its beloved and long-running series. This promotional event follows the "Bleed for the Throne” blood drive event done earlier this month in partnership with the American Red Cross.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the videos and figure out where those thrones are. The hunt is on! (It’s not like you’ve got the final season to watch yet.)

The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO.