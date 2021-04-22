First Look: Step inside the maniacal mansion of 'Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House'

Next week marks the halfway point until Halloween and it's never too early to announce news of another fright-filled Hellboy adventure from Dark Horse Comics coming this summer. Now, SYFY WIRE is scaring up all the details of a devilish new title alongside a first peek at both debut-issue covers.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House #1, arriving on July 7, is the first chapter of a two-part mystery centered on a decrepit manor with a notorious past filled to the rotting rafters with murder and mayhem.

It's a nostalgic return to the Bronze Age glory years when monster comics were king and Saturday afternoon Hammer horror films flooded the airwaves.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Christopher Golden, this occult-infused offering includes illustrations by artist Sean McManus (Saga of the Swamp Thing) and atmospheric colors by the legendary Dave Stewart. An eerie variant cover comes courtesy of regular Hellboy Universe artist Ben Stenbeck.

The storyline for this latest Hellboy mission finds The Right Hand of Doom using his paranormal skills to help a psychic clear a haunted mansion that's infested with restless phantoms, and bound for auction.

However, the ghosts in residence and their malevolent spiritual energy aren’t exactly ready to go gentle into that good night, and the answer may lie in a fragile connection with the living world.

"I’m a big fan of the films The Haunting and The Legend of Hell House and this one is a very obvious nod to those," Mignola tells SYFY WIRE.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Bram Stoker Award-winning author Christopher Golden joins Mignola for another descent into the unsettling realm of Hellboy.

“One of the best things about working with Mike is how often we find our favorite things overlap," Golden tells SYFY WIRE. "When he told me he wanted to do an homage to the great haunted house investigation stories, I had the biggest grin on my face. The Secret of Chesbro House draws Hellboy into the twisted history of a family tainted by occultism, a seance that goes horribly wrong, and an evil even weirder than you think. It’s so damn fun!"

Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House #1 haunts comic shops on July 7.