Henry Golding going ninja for G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes

Henry Golding may be going from Crazy Rich Asians to strong, silent, and deadly. He's currently in negotiations to play Snake Eyes in the G.I. Joe spinoff movie of the same name, per The Wrap.

As previously reported, Snake Eyes will be written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) and directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will focus on the character "seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining [a] ninja clan, in the process finding acceptance."

Credit: IDW

1980s kids will of course know Snake Eyes from the Hasbro-Marvel Comics iteration of the toys, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. The character — who wore all black and never spoke — became a breakout star there, along with Timber, his pet wolf. But that cool ninja look originally had another purpose: cost cutting. An all-black suit meant an easy paint job, and a completely covered head meant no face mold needed to be made.

We'll have to wait and see if the new movie goes full ninja with an appearance by the character's archenemy: white-clad Storm Shadow.

This won't be Snake Eyes' first time in live action; Ray Park played the character in the previous two Joe movies, 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation. Paramount is no doubt seeing dollar signs along with shuriken in this new venture, as Cobra brought in over $300 million worldwide, while Retaliation hit $375 million.