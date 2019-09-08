How I'd spend $500 at the Jeremy Renner Amazon store, if my very survival depended on it

Into the wilderness they are sending me, into the razor-blood maw of nature herself, and the only light in my personal fight for survival shall be $500 worth of goods from Jeremy Renner's Amazon store. Will I make it, or will my tattered and slashed body, clad in nothing but a reinforced fishing wader, turn up as a lifeless shell at the bottom of the cliffs of Vormir?

I ask this because I am facing the fight of my life. For whatever reason, one of our editors recently got way high on goofballs and told me that they are giving me a $500 gift card to the aforementioned Jeremy Renner store on Amazon, a store that the Avengers: Endgame star has filled with sundries for wilderness excursions (the store is one of his many odd-seeming endeavors this summer). The gift was unnecessary, I thought, but I’ll take it! Turns out that the gift card came at a price, as gift cards so often do. I was entering into a deal with the devil, and the Jeremy Renner Amazon store doesn't sell souls.

I am getting the gift card, but I’m also being banished to the wilderness for two days. My only means of survival will be the purchases that I make from the Jeremy Renner Amazon store. Someone here obviously wants me out of the way, but the joke's on them — for one thing, this is hardly the first time that I’ve been banished to the wilderness. For another, the Jeremy Renner Amazon store has a vast array of wilderness gear available; that's the entire point of the store. That's all Renner sells. There’s no way that I can fail with Clint Barton on my side, right?

Wrong, almost certainly wrong. Turns out that the joke in this case is very much on me. The Jeremy Renner Amazon store is geared toward enjoying the outdoors and making the most of any and all romps into the forests of the world. Nowhere in the description of the store do the following words appear: “right here is all you will ever need to survive for two days in the wild.”

Jeremy Renner himself is quoted on the site, saying, “Nature is therapeutic to me, always has been. Living in the mountains at elevation, with no traffic, clean air, clean water, and being surrounded by the oldest living things on the planet is nothing short of majestic...”

Majestic shmajestic, Hawkeye, and may I add, "boorarrrooommm." There are no matches (or flint/steel) for sale in his store, nor is there a water purification pack. There’s no first aid kit, no moleskin, and, most devastatingly (for me), no rope. I can lash just about anything that a campsite requires (seriously, not a joke), but without rope? Nope. A giant compound bow that Hawkeye himself might approve of? They've got it. A snakebite kit? Not so much. Last time I checked, a giant compound bow does nothing for snakebites. Yes, I check regularly.

Still, they are throwing me into the wild anyway, with only, and I quote, "a man who doesn't talk or need anything, but he's very good at draining meat from animals and preparing it for eating." He's pretty much an NPC, I guess? I shall call him Krippendorf.

There’s only one thing to do now that I’m facing a fight against nature, armed only with the power of $500 worth of goods from the Jeremy Renner Amazon store.

It’s time to make a list, check it twice, and get shopping.

*Disclaimer: I am not actually being sent into the wilderness, and nobody on the staff of this site has gotten hopped up on goofballs. The Jeremy Renner Amazon store is, however, quite real.*