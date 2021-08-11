First look: Amazon unravels an all new murder mystery in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' TV series

From Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, to the upcoming Scream film, and now, Amazon Prime's new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show, we're in the midst of a new wave of teenage horror — and just in time for Halloween, too!

And based on the first look pictures that have been released (below), there seems to be a lot on the horizon for these recent graduates looking to forget the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night and causes a brutal killer to come after them.

Of course, trying to solve who's coming after them might not be as easy as it seems, as each of them is hiding something. And as they slowly start to discover, the town they live in isn't quite as perfect as they thought, and the wrong secret could get you killed...

I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Bill Heck (Locke & Key), Brianne Tju (iZombie), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The original 1997 teen movie classic starred a laundry list of young stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Star Wars Rebels), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer) and Ryan Philippe (Cruel Intentions), and launched a few direct-to-DVD sequels.

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer will be available to watch on Amazon Prime on Oct. 15, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis after. The season finale will drop on Nov. 12.