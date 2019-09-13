Latest Stories

Ian Somerhalder believes Netflix's V-Wars will be different from his Vampire Diaries past

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 13, 2019

Ian Somerhalder isn't leaving the vampire genre, but he's looking to explore an all-new side of it. The former star of The Vampire Diaries, which just concluded its eight-season run in 2017, started work last year on another vampire-centric series for Netflix, V-Wars. While some actors would be reticent to move on to another project that was so similar, Somerhalder doesn't think the two shows have much in common at all — even their vampires. 

"I know some people keep asking me, 'Do you think people are going to think you're nuts that you spent eight years on a vampire show only to find yourself on another one?'" the actor told TV Guide. "And no, I don't think people are going to think I'm nuts. And if they do, when they see it, they'll see how different it is."

The primary difference is that V-Wars will lean heavily into the sci-fi side of bloodsucker lore, whereas The Vampire Diaries played liberally by the rules of magic. 

"It's more about the science instead of supernatural fantasy," Somerhalder explained. "These creatures come as a result of a disease. They're not 165 years old; it's happening brand new, in real-time. You're experiencing it as it's happening. What that does to the world is going to be insane."

In his own words, Somerhalder admits that he "doubled down, heavily" when taking on V-Wars, as he's not only starring but serving as a producer and director, as well. Meaning that his influence will be felt throughout all 10 episodes. And while the series will take a different approach to vampires, Somerhalder says that his years on The Vampire Diaries helped ready him to take on such a multitude of roles with V-Wars

"What I'm able to put into V-Wars is a direct reflection of the understanding and the skill sets that I developed on The Vampire Diaries, for sure, both in the production and post-production side. While it takes a lot out of you, it is easy to show up and be the star of a hit television show. It's a different world to build one from the ground up, and I've put my soul into this show."

We'll see what Somerhalder has cooked up when V-Wars premieres later this year on Netflix

