Alien
New Jersey high school performs Alien for their school play
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019
Henry Barajas C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Henry Barajas on the personal history of La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo
Terry Moore C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Terry Moore sketches Katchoo from Strangers in Paradise
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Contributed by
Matthew Jackson
Mar 23, 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Image Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

As always, Image is offering a wide range of comics covering numerous genres, but the big headline this month is without question the series finale of The Wicked + The Divine. The team of writer Kieron Gillen, artist Jamie McKelvie, and colorist Matt Wilson have delivered an epic story of gods and worsippers for the ages, and with issue #44 they finally bring it all to a conclusion. 

Plus, Hit-Girl Season Two kicks off a new arc with a new creative team, Mark Millar's Prodigy miniseries drops its final issue, and we get several first issues, including The Ride's 15th anniversary miniseries Burning Desire and the debut of the second volume of The Weatherman. And if all that wasn't enough, Image is also kicking off two brand-new series this month: Sonata and Thumbs

Check out all that and much more from Image in June below.

(Via Previews)

Image June 2019 1

ASCENDER #3


WRITER: Jeff Lemire
ARTIST / COVER A: Dustin Nguyen
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE HAUNTED GALAXY,” Part Three (of Five) Andy, his feisty daughter Mila, and his faithful companion Bandit flee the deadly Militia and the tranquil life they tried to forge after the events of DESCENDER—dodging Froxes, Giants, and killer Vamps all the while! Plus: revelations of what really happened to Effie, and how they ended up on this strange planet

Image June 2019 2

ASSASSIN NATION #4


WRITER: Kyle Starks
ARTIST / COVER A: Erica Henderson
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
In this issue, all our surviving hitmen-turned-bodyguards have to do is storm the tower fortress of a rival crime syndicate, defeat their literal army of sword-wielding maniac teenagers, and kill their leader. Wait. Was that an army of sword-wielding maniacs? Yikes.

Image June 2019 3

BIRTHRIGHT #36


WRITER: Joshua Williamson
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas
JUNE 05 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
On July 1st, 1946, two park rangers made first contact with a monster born of magic. Now Mikey Rhodes must uncover the secret history of Earth if he is to save it from certain doom.

Image June 2019 4

CRIMINAL #5


WRITER: Ed Brubaker
ARTIST: Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips
COVER A: Sean Phillips
JUNE 05 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Dan Farraday, private detective and skip-tracer, comes to town looking for a dangerous woman. This issue begins the long and winding tale of THE SUMMER OF '88… the story of the last days of Teeg Lawless. As always, CRIMINAL contains back page art and articles only found in the single issues.

Image June 2019 5

CURSE WORDS #22


WRITER: Charles Soule
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Ryan Browne
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“FAIRY TALE ENDING,” Part Two Wizord and Ruby Stitch, their memories finally restored, head to the Hole World to help their daughter Margaret in her epic battle against the forces of the demon Sizzajee. It’s all coming to a head, and heads will roll!

Image June 2019 6

EAST OF WEST #44


WRITER: Jonathan Hickman
ARTIST / COVER A: Nick Dragotta
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
“CONQUEST” All the great Nations of man have fallen. Witness the rise of Babylon. HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Amazon Studios has put in development as an hour-long genre drama series from Jonathan Hickman and Nick Dragotta. They are teaming with Robert Kirkman who will executive produce via Skybound Entertainment’s first-look deal. The show will be created and executive produced by Hickman and Nick Dragotta and written by Hickman. Also executive producing alongside Skybound’s Kirkman will be Dave Alpert, Sean Furst, and Bryan Furst (Dice).

Image June 2019 7

ECLIPSE #16


WRITER: Zack Kaplan
ARTIST / COVER A: Giovanni Timpano
JUNE 05 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Light and dark face off as a disillusioned solar engineer, a powerful solar tycoon, and his rebellious daughter must stop a fearless maniac from destroying the city—and, ultimately, decide the fate of all of humanity.

Image June 2019 8

EVOLUTION #18


WRITER: Christopher Sebela, James Asmus
ARTIST / COVER A: Joe Infurnari, Jordan Boyd
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
It’s the end of the world as we know it, and everyone feels terrified. With nowhere left to run from the apocalypse all around them, hard choices will have to made, blood will have to be shed, and a species might have to die.

Image June 2019 9

EXCELLENCE #2


WRITER: Brandon Thomas
ARTIST / COVER A: Emilio Lopez, Khary Randolph
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
The Aegis protects the world, but not everyone is equal is their eyes. A lesson their newest recruit, Spencer Dales, learns the hard way when he crosses the Aegis’s unseen master: the Overseer!

Image June 2019 10

FAIRLADY #3


WRITER: Brian Schirmer
ARTIST / COVER A: Claudia Balboni, Shari Chankhamma
COVER B: Christian Ward
JUNE 19 / 40 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
When her client turns up dead, Fairlady Jenner Faulds thinks her biggest task will be figuring out whodunnit. Instead, she learns that the client was an imposter, that the assassin(s) might still be after the real guy, and that she might yet have a bigger role to play.

Image June 2019 11

FARMHAND #9


WRITER: Rob Guillory
ARTIST: Rob Guillory, Taylor Wells
COVER A: Taylor Wells, Rob Guillory
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Many vultures gather to dine on the corpse of the Jenkins Family Farm.

Image June 2019 12

GIDEON FALLS #14


WRITER: Jeff Lemire
ARTIST: Andrea Sorrentino, Dave Stewart
COVER A: Andrea Sorrentino
COVER B: Veronica Fish
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“STATIONS OF THE CROSS,” Part Three After a near fatal encounter, Father Burke finds himself in “The Village,” an eerie place where the people seem to worship Norton Sinclair and leave him with more questions than answers… at least until an old (and we mean REALLY old) Doctor shows up. HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Picked up for TV by Hivemind after a multi-studio bidding war with long-time producing partners Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg, and former Valiant Entertainment CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

Image June 2019 13

GOGOR #2


WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Ken Garing
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
With Gogor now awakened, Armano must journey out into the world of Altara and piece together the purpose of his mysterious quest. Swamp monsters, hot air balloons, floating crystals, hidden histories, and a reptilian bounty hunter are also involved.

Image June 2019 14

GUNNING FOR HITS #6 (OF 6)


WRITER / COVER A: Jeff Rougvie
ARTIST: Moritat
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Brian Slade returns to the stage for a make-or-break worldwide TV broadcast, but not everyone wants him to make it through the show. Billy has that “one bad day” everyone talks about. Plus: don’t miss this issue’s background feature and Spotify playlist!

Image June 2019 15

HEAD LOPPER #12


WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Andrew MacLean
COVER B: Matthew Allison
JUNE 26 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $5.99
Our heroes fight battles on two fronts—the Goblin horde flooding the city, and the dark wizards above. The stakes are dire.

Image June 2019 16

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #5


WRITER: Daniel Way
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Goran Parlov
COVER C: Matteo Scalera
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
HIT-GIRL’S IN HONG KONG. Her mission: to destroy a bloodthirsty gang that’s responsible for drug trafficking, money laundering, and brutal massacres across Asia. Big Daddy had plans for taking down the Liu triad, but only Mindy can take these monsters out for good.

Image June 2019 17

INFINITE DARK #7


WRITER: Ryan Cady
ARTIST: Andrea Mutti
COVER A: Nick Robles
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Deva shares her mind with a monstrous saboteur while the rest of the ship falls into chaos over an impossible choice. Who can you trust at the edge of oblivion?

Image June 2019 18

KICK-ASS #15


WRITER: Steve Niles
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Marcelo Frusin
COVER C: Amy Reeder
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Maurice is tightening his grip on Kick-Ass. He has knowledge that would destroy her empire and her family, and he wants a cut of her blood money. Meanwhile, the Russians are trying to lure her out of hiding to take her empire down once and for all.

Image June 2019 19

LITTLE BIRD #4 (OF 5)


WRITER: Darcy Van Poelgeest
ARTIST / COVER A: Ian Bertram
JUNE 19 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Held captive at New Vatican, Little Bird endures endless medical examinations to procure the “resurrection gene” for Bishop’s dying son. If Little Bird wants to escape this nightmare and save her people, she’ll first have to confront a dark family secret. The penultimate issue of the LITTLE BIRD saga contains 30 pages of story, and a pin-up gallery by a variety of artists.

Image June 2019 20

MAN-EATERS #9


WRITER: Chelsea Cain
ARTIST / COVER B: Elise McCall
COVER A: Lia Miternique
JUNE 05 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
“MOTHERS ARE MAGIC” Introducing our new artist, ELISE McCALL, launching a new arc, AND featuring a special “Tampon Woman and Maxi Pad Girl” team-up? That’s right. Also, unicorns. And middle schoolers.

 

Image June 2019 21

MIDDLEWEST #8


WRITER: Skottie Young
ARTIST / COVER A: Jorge Corona
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Maggie’s band of nomads try to pick themselves up after a break in the storm. Meanwhile, Abel and the fox discover the forest they’ve been wandering in has been watching.

Image June 2019 22

MONSTRESS #23


WRITER: Marjorie Liu
ARTIST / COVER A: Sana Takeda
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Maika is finally close to getting all the answers she ever wanted—but at what price?

Image June 2019 23

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #16


WRITER: Robert Kirkman
ARTIST: Annalisa Leoni, Lorenzo De Felici
COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici
JUNE 12 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Something bad is happening in Oblivion. Every creature that resides there is on edge and out of control… but why? And what happens if the chaos spills over to Earth? Something must be done.

Image June 2019 24

OUTER DARKNESS #7


WRITER: John Layman
ARTIST / COVER A: Afu Chan
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Captain Rigg’s past is revealed, and the Charon finds a haunted house in deep space. If only the crew could figure out how there’s still someone living inside…

Image June 2019 25

OUTPOST ZERO #10


WRITER: Sean Kelley McKeever
ARTIST / COVER A: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Jean-Francois Beaulieu
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Deep in the Outpost, Alea and Sam make a new friend—who knows a lot more than they do—and finally get to ask the questions that have been building since Steven’s death. Hopefully their friendship can survive the answers.

Image June 2019 26

PAPER GIRLS #29


WRITER: Brian K. Vaughan
ARTIST: Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson
COVER A: Cliff Chiang
JUNE 05 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
PART FOUR OF THE FINAL ARC! It’s the final showdown between past, present, and future in this explosive penultimate issue of the series!

Image June 2019 27

PORT OF EARTH #11


WRITER: Zack Kaplan
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrea Mutti
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
As our alien business partners urge the Earth Security Agency to destroy Seattle in order to protect the planet from a deadly alien virus, covert agents scramble to uncover the truth about the outbreak’s origins. Why does the Consortium want to recover these escaped aliens so badly, and what secret are they hiding?

Image June 2019 28

PRODIGY #6 (OF 6)


WRITER: Mark Millar
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Rafael Albuquerque
COVER C: Christian Ward
JUNE 05 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Edison has cracked the code, and the threat the world faces is worse than he could ever imagine. The forces of evil are uniting, rising up to destroy Earth and slaughter mankind. How can Edison protect the human race from total destruction?

Image June 2019 29

RAT QUEENS (2017) #16


WRITER: Ryan Ferrier
ARTIST / COVER A: Priscilla Petraites
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING,” Part One In the wake of great change, the Rat Queens struggle to reclaim their sisterhood—just as a mysterious force of great vengeance sets its sights on Palisade. For our incorrigible band of adventurers, it’s personal. A new chapter begins here, with the all-new ongoing creative team of RYAN FERRIER, PRISCILLA PETRAITES, and MARCO LESKO!

Image June 2019 30

REDNECK #21


WRITER: Donny Cates
ARTIST / COVER A: Dee Cunniffe, Lisandro Estherren
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Evil—like, the actual guy named Evil who used to be their ally—is coming for the Bowmans. If they hope to survive, JV is going to have to make the hardest choice he’s ever made…

Image June 2019 31

RUMBLE (2017) #13


WRITER: John Arcudi
ARTIST / COVER A: David Rubín
COVER B: Ron Wilson, Dave Stewart, Bill Sienkiewicz
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“LAST KNIGHT,” Part Three The Scourge Knights of the Apocalypse keep coming, and its Famine’s turn to destroy the Rumble world. This issue also features a variant cover by comics greats RON WILSON and BILL SIENKIEWICZ, our third in a series of variant covers celebrating African American comics artists.

Image June 2019 32

SAVAGE DRAGON #247


WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Erik Larsen
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE DEADLY DEMON KING” The buildup to SAVAGE DRAGON #250 begins here! Introducing the maddening menace of the deadly Demon King—a great jumping-on point for new readers!

Image June 2019 33

SECTION ZERO #3 (OF 6)


WRITER: Karl Kesel
ARTIST: Karl Kesel, Tom Grummett
COVER A: Tom Grummett, Karl Kesel
COVER B: Dave Gibbons
COVER C: Tom Grummett
JUNE 05 / 36 pages / FC/ E / $3.99
“SACRIFICES MUST BE MADE” There’s a secret, savage world far below the streets of New York—and Section Zero must survive it in order to find their missing leader. KARL KESEL (Harley Quinn, Superboy) and TOM GRUMMETT (The Death of Superman, Superboy) continue their high-octane, high-adventure miniseries.

Image June 2019 34

SHARKEY THE BOUNTY HUNTER #5 (OF 6)


WRITER: Mark Millar
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Simone Bianchi
COVER C: Steve McNiven
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Our heroes are stranded—their ship missing and their bounty robbed. What do The United Worlds have in store for Edra Deering, and how will Sharkey and Extra-Billy get out of this mess?

Image June 2019 35

SKYWARD #14


WRITER: Joe Henderson
ARTIST: Lee Garbett, Antonio Fabela
COVER A: Lee Garbett
JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
“FIX THE WORLD,” Part Four The battle for Chicago! The bug-riding Farmers have descended on the city, and it’s all-out WAR. It’s up to Willa and Edison to save their home! But if they’re not enough… can the city itself rise to the challenge?

Image June 2019 36

SONATA #1


WRITER: Brian Haberlin, David Hine
ARTIST: Brian Haberlin, Geirrod van Dyke
COVER A / COVER B: Geirrod van Dyke, Brian Haberlin
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE FALL” In this all-new series from DAVID HINE (THE BULLETPROOF COFFIN), BRIAN HABERLIN (WITCHBLADE), and GEIRROD VAN DYKE (SPAWN, MEDIEVAL SPAWN/WITCHBLADE), two cultures clash on a planet they each believe is their Promised Land. The Rans are a peace-loving people, but the Tayans are a race of warriors who seek to colonize and control. The mysterious Sleeping Giants also call this place home, though no one knows if they’re monsters or the gods of legend. And amidst all this, a young woman named Sonata is willing to break all the rules to find her place in this world—and she’s not about to let sleeping gods lie.

Image June 2019 37

SPAWN #298


WRITER / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C: Todd McFarlane
ARTIST: Jason Shawn Alexander
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $2.99
“WAR TO 300,” Part One TWO ISSUES ‘TIL SPAWN #300! Spawn vs. the full might of Heaven’s newest Godsend—ROUND 1! TODD McFARLANE and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER up the ante in this lead-up to SPAWN’s record-setting 300th issue, featuring TODD McFARLANE’s special parody recreation of one of his own classic comic book covers!

Image June 2019 38

THE BEAUTY #27


WRITER: Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley
ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik
COVER A: Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi
COVER B: Hilary Jenkins, Adam Gorham
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Joe and Adelaide found love in the time of The Beauty. Can it last as the world burns?

Image June 2019 39

THE BLACK MONDAY MURDERS #10


WRITER: Jonathan Hickman
ARTIST / COVER A: Tomm Coker
JUNE 26 / 64 pages / FC/ M / $4.99
“WE BUILD THINGS UP...” The last arc of THE BLACK MONDAY MURDERS continues as Grigoria reveals her endgame.

Image June 2019 40

THE RIDE: BURNING DESIRE #1 (OF 5)


WRITER: Doug Wagner
ARTIST: Daniel Hillyard, Adam Hughes
COVER A: Adam Hughes
COVER B: Daniel Hillyard
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
THE RIDE celebrates its 15th anniversary with a five-part story from the award-winning team of PLASTIC, plus a special backup feature from ADAM HUGHES! After serving a hard 15 years in prison on a murder plea, former Atlanta P.D. detective Samantha Vega now makes her living as a bouncer at an exotic dance club. But life on the outside isn’t easy, especially when enemies have scores to settle…

Image June 2019 41

THE WALKING DEAD #192


WRITER: Robert Kirkman
ARTIST: Cliff Rathburn, Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano
COVER A: Charlie Adlard, Dave Stewart
JUNE 05 / 32 pages / BW/ M / $3.99
“AFTERMATH” Carl fights for the Commonwealth… but who is he fighting against?

Image June 2019 42

THE WARNING #8


JUNE 19 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“A PLACE BEYOND TEARS” Joshua and Gladiator Two-Six go head-to-head with The Red Machine as the mobile targeting platform Jacknife is deployed onto the scorched hellscape of Los Angeles.

Image June 2019 43

THE WEATHERMAN VOL. 2 #1


WRITER: Jody Leheup
ARTIST / COVER A: Nathan Fox
COVER B: Andrew Robinson
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Nathan Bright has no memory of his alleged role in the terrorist attack that killed 18 billion people, but that isn’t stopping him from trying to atone for the actions of his past self. Hunted by literally everyone in the galaxy, Nathan’s quest for redemption takes him to the scene of the crime—where he discovers that Earth’s not lifeless at all… it’s monstrous! This summer, writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR­-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (HAUNT, DMZ), and colorist MORENO DINISIO (BLACK SCIENCE) return with the hotly anticipated second chapter of their jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed sci-fi sensation!

Image June 2019 44

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #45


WRITER: Kieron Gillen
ARTIST / COVER A: Jamie McKelvie, Matt Wilson
COVER B: Olivia Jaimes
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“OKAY,” Conclusion Thanks for reading. We’ll miss you.

Image June 2019 45

THUMBS #1 (OF 5)


WRITER: Sean Lewis
ARTIST / COVER A: Hayden Sherman
JUNE 05 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $4.99
Imagine someone like, say, Mark Zuckerberg created his own army of tech-obsessed teens and directed them to take on the government. What would the fallout be? Charley “Thumbs” Fellows is a member of just such an army. Poor and raised by the influential MOM™ app, he finds himself in the center of a war. The Social Network meets Blade Runner in this big event book from the team that brought you the hit series THE FEW!

Image June 2019 46

UNNATURAL #10 (OF 12)


WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Mirka Andolfo
COVER B: Otto Schmidt
JUNE 12 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
The worst has happened: Leslie surrendered! And with her guard finally down, the evil within her just gained the upper hand. The Wolf is finally off-leash and her closest friends will be the first to taste his wrath. Is it really all over?

Image June 2019 47

WITCHBLADE (2017) #16


WRITER: Caitlin Kittredge
ARTIST / COVER A: Roberta Ingranata
JUNE 26 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“LAST DAYS,” Part Four Alex makes a deal with the last person she wants as an ally—Naomi, leader of the demon faction in New York. Haley’s powers rage out of control as she attempts to further weaken the barriers of time and dimension, and Team Witchblade realizes that a sinister force is controlling Haley—and has much bigger plans.

