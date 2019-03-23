Image Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Image Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

As always, Image is offering a wide range of comics covering numerous genres, but the big headline this month is without question the series finale of The Wicked + The Divine. The team of writer Kieron Gillen, artist Jamie McKelvie, and colorist Matt Wilson have delivered an epic story of gods and worsippers for the ages, and with issue #44 they finally bring it all to a conclusion.

Plus, Hit-Girl Season Two kicks off a new arc with a new creative team, Mark Millar's Prodigy miniseries drops its final issue, and we get several first issues, including The Ride's 15th anniversary miniseries Burning Desire and the debut of the second volume of The Weatherman. And if all that wasn't enough, Image is also kicking off two brand-new series this month: Sonata and Thumbs.

Check out all that and much more from Image in June below.

(Via Previews)