Important Toy News: Transformers celebrates its 35th anniversary with awesome new merch

It's time for Important Toy News, and if you’re not feeling old yet, let me be the one to deliver this hard news so that we can all experience that number together; beloved (and wildly popular) robots-in-disguise franchise Transformers is celebrating its 35th birthday/anniversary/year in a row of being super cool. And to celebrate, there is a multitude of new (and not Bumblebee movie sequel-related) product coming out based on the smash hit franchise.

TRANSFORMERS VISUAL GUIDES:

Credit: Takara Tomy/Hero X Books

Two visual history guides from Transformers will be released this year. The first is called Transformers Generations, and while it is available for purchase now from Amazon Japan, it is a Japanese publication from Takara Tomy. The second book is called Transformers: A Visual History, and it will be released Fall 2019 from Viz Media.

That book will come in two editions, a standard Hardcover and a Deluxe Limited Edition, which will come packaged in a collector’s box and include five exclusive art prints. Written by pop culture chronicler Jim Sorenson, the book showcases hundreds of iconic and rare images drawn from the Hasbro archives as well as development art from Paramount Studios feature films.

TF-CON 2019 — THE TRAVELING TRANSFORMERS FAN SHOW

Credit: Loryn Stone

Over the weekend in Burbank, I hit TF-Con 2019, a traveling Transformers fan show to… what else? Buy toys! Dozens of vendors and toy sellers were set up to sell new and vintage Transformers items, and well as good from other vintage collectible toy lines such as G.I. Joe, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, She-Ra: Princess of Power, Kaiju monsters such as Godzilla and Zone Fighter, and even down to old Happy Meal toys! (I bought a whole baggie of them!)

NEWEST TOYS, FIGURES, AND STATUES AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

Both The Chosen Prime and Robot Kingdom and been busy gearing up for Transformers’ 35th Anniversary! And between the two sites, there is an enormous array of new Transformers action figures ready to help you empty your wallet. Similarly, Big Bad Toy Store has updated its pre-orders list and the products coming out are amazing. From a new Harley Quinn Funko Pop, to incredible Marvel statues of Wolverine, Rogue, and of course the titular character from their newest film Captain Marvel, there’s no shortage of amazing options.

Credit: Fright Rags

But to me, some of the standout items include these awesome Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow mini-masks from Ghostbusters. Those have an MSRP of $19.99 and can be pre-ordered now.

Credit: Marvel/Hasbro

Also teased from Marvel comes their newest Walgreens Marvel Legends exclusive, in the form of Infamous Iron Man. This black and white action figure was teased at Toy Fair 2019 last month, but now we’re getting a better look at the beautiful action figure. It comes with a secondary (unmasked) head, an alternative set of hands, and two different purple power blast laser attack effects. No price was listed on the packaging and product reveal, but with most Marvel Legends figures, it will likely be in the $20 range.

Credit: Marvel/Hasbro

Speaking of Marvel Legends, the two-pack Infinity War Loki and Corvus Glaive were announced for pre-order…and promptly went out of stock. But fear not! You can sign up for re-stock alerts with Walmart and ensure you have the opportunity to buy this awesome two-pack as soon as it becomes available! MSRP for these two action figures together is $39.97.

Credit: Credit: Hiya Toys/DC

Other pre-orders available this week are the new Injustice 2 figures by Hiya Toys that you can order now from Entertainment Earth. With an MSRP of about $19.99, the newest action figure reveals are Supergirl, Red Hood, Swamp Thing, and Wonder Woman. Supergirl is said to ship in September, while Red Hood will be available this Spring.

Credit: Universal/Mattel

And last but not least in Preorder news, Mattel reveals five new dinosaurs in their Jurassic World toy line. Preorders for these toys are available on Entertainment Earth and Amazon with an MSRP of $49.99 apiece. Oof, that’s a little steep if you really want to collect all five, considering these are really kids toys. The dinosaurs included in the new wave of Jurassic World toys from Mattel are DESTROY ‘N DEVOUR INDOMINUS REX, SAVAGE STRIKE DILOPHOSAURUS, SAVAGE STRIKE VELOCIRAPTOR, ROARIVORES BARYONYX, and ROARIVORES CERATOSAURUS which are sort of the best dinosaur toy names ever.

IN OTHER ROBOT NEWS:

Credit: Bandai/Tamashii Nations

Three exciting new announcements (about three different types of Mecha) comes in from Japan this week. Bandai announced its newest line of toys in the Gundam franchise, called Gundam Universe. These stunning, highly articulate and detailed six-inch figures by Bandai/Tamashii Nations will be released June-July 2019 and will have an MSRP of $24.99 each.

I will have heart-eyes for days, because that Deathscythe will be mine!

Credit: Bandai/Tamashii Nations

Also in Mecha news is a brand-new release from Bandai/Bluefin Brands. The Astro Megazord and Delta Megazord Mini-Pla model kits inspired by the zords from Power Rangers: In Space are available for purchase now. They come packaged together in a set and have an MSRP of $84 for the two Meagazords. They stand approximately six to eight inches tall. Each can transform from the robot mode into the ship/shuttle mode (called Megaship and Megashuttle), and they also can combine to form the Astro Delta Megazord.

Credit: Saban Studios/Bandai/Bluefin Brands

Finally, in robot news, Toynami reveals their 2019 WonderCon Exclusive; a VF-1S Super Valkyrie from the classic Macross anime series. This Toynami creation is a throwback to the 80s vintage package design, and has been remastered for today’s collector, though it stills remains loyal to the vintage design. Relive the nostalgia for your youth with this highly limited 1/100 scale (transformable) Macross VF-1S Super Valkyrie. Available for the first time ever at WonderCon 2019, Limited quantities worldwide.

Price: $65

NECA TOYS REVEALS GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PACKAGING

Credit: Toho/Warner Bros./NECA Toys

This amazing new figure based on the upcoming 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters spans 12” long head-to-tail. The figure will come packaged in a flapped window box, similar to the Ultimate style figures. The figure is scheduled for release sometime in the second quarter of the year.

LEGO ANNOUNCES STEAMBOAT WILLIE KIT

Credit: Disney/LEGO

Coming in at a whopping $90 MSRP, this LEGO brick version of the S.S. Willie comes with steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along. According to information on the set found via Nerdist, the boat’s bridge has room for a minifigure and play-inspiring nautical details such as the ship’s wheel, life buoy, and buildable bell. The LEGO set comes with new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse minifigures. Coming in at 751 pieces, this set measures over five inches high, ten inches long, and five inches wide. It will be available for purchase on April 1, 2019.

You can follow Loryn on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or her toy news website, Toy Wizards.