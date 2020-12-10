Indiana Jones 5 still on track with Harrison Ford, Disney eyes summer 2022 release

Turns out Indy's just been patiently waiting all along for the perfect moment to dive back in to his treasure-spelunking ways. Disney revealed today that the next big-screen installment in the swashbuckling Indiana Jones series is very much alive and on track, with Harrison Ford coming back to reprise his role as the world’s most daring archaeology prof.

Disney and Lucasfilm revealed at today’s Disney Investor Day that the next Indy flick, the 5th in the iconic, long-running series, is set to enter production in the Spring of 2021. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy said that Logan director James Mangold is still on board to direct the movie, which is now eyeing a targeted release date of July 29, 2022.

The announcement was a short-but-sweet confirmation that Indy is still alive and kicking, in a year that saw updates slow to a crawl after production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Mangold teased back in May that he’s focusing on a return to the "core ideas" that made the original George Lucas-created, Steven Spielberg-directed Raiders of the Lost Ark such a breakout Lucasfilm smash back in 1981.

Kennedy didn’t share any additional casting information, though that’s sure to come rolling along (like a giant boulder) sooner rather than later, with the film’s production set to resume early next year.