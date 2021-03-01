Indira Varma, aka Game of Thrones' Ellaria Sand, joins cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Another former Westeros resident has joined the Star Wars galaxy. Deadline is reporting that Game of Thrones star Indira Varma will join the cast of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

Varma played Ellaria Sand on the hit HBO series. In the Season 4 episode “The Mountain and the Viper,” we saw Ellaria justifiably scream in horror at the sight of her lover’s head being crushed in by The Mountain. And her lover? Prince Oberyn Martell, aka The Red Viper of Dorne, as played by the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal.

Varma is currently the third cast member to be announced for the Star Wars series, the other two being Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel film roles as the eponymous Jedi in exile and Sith Lord Darth Vader, respectively. Although story details are still under wraps, as are details about the role Varma will play, Lucasfilm has revealed that the series takes place roughly 10 years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and about a decade before Episode IV: A New Hope. Joby Harold will serve as showrunner, while The Mandalorian vet Deborah Chow will direct.

McGregor had said back in September that production is set to begin in the spring. Or maybe it’s already begun, though we haven't gotten official word. The current plan is to film it as a standalone miniseries, likely airing next year. That plan could change, however, should the show prove to be a huge hit.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is but one of a slew of new Star Wars shows slated to appear on the Disney streaming service, including Andor, Lando, A Droid Story, The Rangers of the New Republic, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and a High Republic-related series coming from Leslye Headland called Acolyte. And this is all on top of Disney+’s megahit based a long time ago in that galaxy far, far way, The Mandalorian.