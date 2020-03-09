Inside Outlander 5.4: Sam and Caitriona talk jigs and love stories in 'The Company We Keep'

Jamie, Claire and Roger head out on the road to conscribe their kin to sign up for the militia in this week's Outlander, "The Company We Keep." And the tension gets heated once they arrive in Brownsville, where there's all kinds of early Americana drama going on in that little town.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Roger (Richard Rankin) lock horns over how to diffuse the tinderbox situation, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is still taking care of the Beardsley baby. And back at Fraser's Ridge, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is minding the property and the young children with Marsali (Lauren Lyle). The isolation (and a Bonnet-style signature coin left in her wagon) has Bree on edge as she's feeling the threat of his return in the most palpable ways... not to mention she's missing her new hubby who is out on the road with her parents.

In this week's exclusive SYFY WIRE #InsideOutlander episode breakdown for "The Company We Keep," Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan (Claire and Jamie Fraser) and Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin (Brianna and Roger) finish up our exclusive SYFY WIRE #InsideOutlander video series for Season 5.

Outlander, Season 5: "The Company We Keep" (Credit: STARZ)

****SPOILERS for Outlander Season 5, Episode 4: "The Company We Keep"****

In our sit-downs with Caitriona and Sam, they pair talk about how Jamie and Claire are living their new normal in earnest this season. Usually separated, or dealing with heavy drama, the Frasers now have a beautiful home, and their children — including their daughter from the future and her new family — under their roof to relish. The actors reflect on how that's allowing them to play their characters in a new way, along with some dancing and romance.

Sophie and Richard talk about the happy newlyweds already having to part ways due to this recruitment trip, but how they're on solid ground now as a couple. Which leaves them with more individual drama, like Roger trying to get Jamie to respect him when they don't see the world in the same way. And for Bree, it's dealing with the daily scares of new parenthood, under the lens of Bonnet still being alive to plague her days and nights.

All four actors give us their exclusive insight into some of their favorite scenes in this episode.