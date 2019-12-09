Inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge new ride, Rise of the Resistance [Ep #112]

The Fandom Files is joined by frequent contributor Bryan Young to discuss Rise of the Resistance, the brand new ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge! Bryan and Jordan are on location in Orlando to experience and explore the highly anticipated new ride, and after taking it all in, they discuss all the ins and outs of the 20-minute extravaganza. Get all the details, Easter eggs, fun facts from Imagineers, and deep thoughts on this massive enterprise.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!