Cats the musical on Broadway
The strangest musicals of all time (for people who think Cats is too normal)
WIRE Buzz: Watchmen trailer teases season finale; Frozen II ices music milestone; more
Despite Golden Globes snubs, Game of Thrones & Watchmen show up big for Critics' Choice noms
The Last Jedi Yoda Returns
The best scene in Star Wars is Yoda's return (and final lesson) in The Last Jedi
Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they stumble into the bridge of a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening Dec. 5, 2019, inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge new ride, Rise of the Resistance [Ep #112]

Presenters
Jordan Zakarin
Dec 9, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined by frequent contributor Bryan Young to discuss Rise of the Resistance, the brand new ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge! Bryan and Jordan are on location in Orlando to experience and explore the highly anticipated new ride, and after taking it all in, they discuss all the ins and outs of the 20-minute extravaganza. Get all the details, Easter eggs, fun facts from Imagineers, and deep thoughts on this massive enterprise.

Listen below!

