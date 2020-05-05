Justin Hammer, the Daffy Duck to Tony's Bugs Bunny, is the MCU’s most underrated villain

The best part of Justin Hammer is that he's played by Sam Rockwell. According to Iron Man and Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Rockwell was on the shortlist of actors initially considered to play Tony Stark. While he obviously lost the part to Robert Downey Jr., Rockwell still got his chance to play in the MCU by taking on the role of Hammer, a character Favreau created with Rockwell in mind.

While Rockwell brings some of that arrogant a-hole Stark energy to Hammer, he elevates the character from being a one-dimensional vainglorious arms dealer into a quirky-yet-charismatic corporate rival of Tony's that desperately wishes he was as cool as Stark.

It's the little ways Rockwell shows Hammer trying to do this that make Hammer such a delightful villain: his orange-stained fingers from a botched fake tanning job; his unforgettable dance moves when presenting his killer robots at the Stark Expo; and, last but not least, the way he jovially sucks on a lollipop while showcasing a slew of firearms to Rhodey (Don Cheadle), eagerly trying to find the assault weapon that Stark's best friend would consider "disco enough."

In the official commentary for Iron Man 2, Favreau describes Justin Hammer as the Daffy Duck to Stark's Bugs Bunny. Rockwell's portrayal of Hammer definitely fulfills that role, but the actor does more than just make Hammer a source of comic relief — the second-rate Stark is menacing as well. Rockwell's performance, from his pained facial expressions to the way he wheedles at Tony, reveals the character's dark core — Hammer would do anything to be just like Tony.

Anything.