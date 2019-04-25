Is One-Punch Man a comedy or a tragedy?

Anime can be very serious. And it can have some advanced-level lore that makes it hard to know what's going on. But sometimes a show comes along that's so simple that the only way to make it complex is by thinking way too hard about it. One-Punch Man is such a show.

Saitama used to be an average guy. Then one day he ran into a monster trying to hurt a kid and realized he wasn't anywhere near a cool or bad enough dude to handle that type of situation. So Saitama did what any of us would do: 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run every single day until he was both cool and bad enough a dude.

Now he can destroy pretty much anyone with one punch. That's it. That's the plot of One-Punch Man. It's hilarious in its simplicity.

Today on Every Day Animation, comedian and host of the Dark Tank podcast Yedoye Travis joins our little show to think way too hard about Saitama. Like, is he happy? What mountains are there even left for him to climb? What's his real life analogue? Why do we like this dude (he's such a lazy idiot, honestly)? Also, we talked about the Saitama vs. Goku question because Google says that's a thing.

On tomorrow's episode of Every Day Animation, we're taking all the way back to the 1960s to talk about Hanna-Barbera's Herculoids. My first guest from last year's Every Day Horror podcast, Chico Leo, is joining the podcast to talk about this classic cartoon.

