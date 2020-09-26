Is there life on Mars…at least in fossil form?

To answer the iconic question David Bowie first posed wearing a Neptune-blue suit and matching eyeshadow in 1971, we still don’t know whether there is anything that is or was ever alive on Mars. Soon, we might.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover could finally find out with the PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry) device at the end of its 7-foot arm. PIXL which has an AI brain and is designed to take precision X-rays that could potentially give away signatures of ancient microbial life that might have once thrived on the frozen desert we now know as the Red Planet. When Perseverance finally touches down on February 18, 2021 it will start scouring what otherwise looks like a rocky wasteland for signs of life that might have spawned billions of years ago.

"PIXL's X-ray beam is so narrow that it can pinpoint features as small as a grain of salt. That allows us to very accurately tie chemicals we detect to specific textures in a rock," said PIXL principal investigator Abigail Allwood, who has been developing the instrument with her team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

PIXL is attached to a hexapod that kind of looks like an oversized robotic insect. Next to its ultra-precise X-ray beam, the six-legged hexapod connects PIXL to the robotic and is powered by AI that will tell it where it exactly where it is aiming its camera and laser. Its legs will then make extremely precise movements towards that site—precise as in 100 microns. That’s just twice the width of a human hair. It will then work tirelessly for up to eight or nine hours to take multiple measurements in the search for chemicals that may or may not be signatures of life.

Stromatolite fossil on Earth (above). Perseverance will use its PIXL device to find out if these fossilized mats of bacteria exist on Mars. The impressive stone structure in the NASA photo (top) is Whale Rock, which has no stromatolites that we know of...yet. Credit: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

PIXL will crawl out to search for fossilized microbes at night, since the temperature on Mars soars and plunges by over 100 degrees Fahrenheit each day, which could make the metal of the robotic arm it is attached to expand and contract. Martian temperatures tend to be much less erratic at night.

So what exactly will it be looking for? Stromatolites are the most likely type of fossilized life on Mars. On Earth, there are bacterial mats that can be found near hot-water vents at the bottom of the ocean, which release jets of water heated by magma in the mantle. It is the heat from these jets that make the areas around them hotbeds for life in an otherwise cold and bleak world. Fossils of stromatolites can be distinguished from the rock they are embedded in because they have been warped over time. Sediment would gradually settle between dead layers of bacteria that reacted with calcium carbonate in salt water and fossilized into limestone over the aeons.

Stromatolites are considered to be the first evidence of life on Earth. Whether they even exist on Mars remains to be seen. Since they have also been found near hot springs on this planet, their existence probably would not have depended on Mars ever having had vast bodies of water. Perseverance and ESA’s Rosalind Franklin (aka ExoMars) rover, which is scheduled to land a week later, will both seek out stromatolites and any other fossilized evidence of life. The Franklin rover’s core drill can delve almost 7 feet deep. Perseverance has a shorter coring mechanism but room for over 40 samples. Both rovers will be able to analyze the samples they collect onsite.

If there is any surviving water that has been protected from the cosmic radiation that has blasted the surface, there is speculation that there might even be live microbes hiding in the alien dirt. Maybe Bowie’s question will finally get an answer.