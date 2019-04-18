Isaac Hempstead Wright tackles Game of Thrones theories and that Bran Stark stare

The final season of Game of Thrones is underway at last, after a much-anticipated premiere on HBO Sunday night, and that means the show's stars are at least a little freer to talk about what's going on in Westeros. That doesn't mean we're going to be able to squeeze any new details about the Night King out of them, though.

That was the case Wednesday night, when Isaac Hempstead Wright — who plays Three-Eyed Raven Bran Stark — visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his acting journey, his time with the HBO series, and of course a few fan theories about what Bran might really be up to. Hoping he could crack Hempstead Wright, Kimmel started with a fairly simple question: Is Bran "100% good"?

“I don’t know. I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven, who is definitely on the side of the living, but...," Hempstead-Wright said, trailing off.

That prompted Kimmel to ask about the popular fan theory that Bran is at least somehow very connected to the Night King, if not the actual Night King himself.

“I can neither confirm nor deny," Hempstead-Wright said with a smile.

Then talk turned to the season premiere, which featured a brief moment in which Bran, who remarked he was "waiting for an old friend," locked eyes with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the courtyard at Winterfell when the latter arrived there. It was the first time the characters had seen each other since Jaime pushed young Bran out of a Winterfell window in an attempt to kill him after he saw the incestuous relationship Jaime has with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey).

That moment is bound to pay off in the second episode of the season, but for now we're all just talking about that Bran Stark stare. When Kimmel brought it up, Hempstead-Wright told him the secret to perfecting it.

“I’m kind of getting good at this sort of intense stare, but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set," he said. "I don’t have my glasses and I don’t have contact lenses.”

“I was doing one scene in Season 7 with Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, and she said to me, ‘Isaac, your stare is like you’re staring into my soul.’ I was like, ‘I can’t see you! That’s why.’ ”

So, if you'd like to be a great Three-Eyed Raven with intense eyes and a stare that can stop hearts, just take your glasses off and look intensely at the blurs moving in front of you.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.