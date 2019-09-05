It Chapter Two: What happened when the cast met Pennywise?

Starting tonight, moviegoers can book a return trip to Derry in It Chapter Two. In the first half of this Stephen King adaptation, Bill Skarsgård left an indelible impression as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, aka It. Fortunately for the newcomers to the cast, Skarsgård didn't feel the need to stay in character at all times.

"The first time I saw him in the back of a Suburban drive past me as I was walking the other way on the set," recalled James Ransone during SYFY WIRE's time with the cast.

"He met me in a restaurant dressed like that," added Bill Hader. "Full makeup, he was like 'Bill! Over here!'... He's just a regular actor, he doesn’t need to [stay in character]. That's what was fun about it. You could just hang with him and then suddenly [Pennywise] comes on and you're like 'whoa.'"

The returning Losers including Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, and Chosen Jacobs told us how they met and related to their onscreen future counterparts Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Hader, Ransone, and Andy Bean. Apparently "speed dating" intros and letters to their future selves helped the older Losers find their characters.

Director Andy Muschietti also dropped some interesting tidbits about his plans for the film. Because he's far from finished with It, even on the eve of its release.

"I'm intending to make a supercut; which is a version of this story that includes the two movies with all of the material that was not included in the theatrical release or the digital release," said Muschietti. "And possibly a couple of scenes that I haven't shot yet... I'm not done."

It Chapter Two will be out in theaters tonight. For more details from the cast, check out the full video!