James Corden usurps Will Smith's Genie in Late Late Show Aladdin parody

You can always rely on James Corden and The Late Late Show to parody the latest studio blockbuster playing in theaters — and this week has a bit of big, blue flair.

With Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin opening this weekend, the late night talk show decided to bring the music, characters, and atmosphere of Agrabah to the streets of Los Angeles via Crosswalk The Musical, a running gag on the TV program, which has been used in the past to poke fun at Beauty and the Beast, Hair, and The Lion King.

Of course, Corden needed some heavy celebrity firepower and enlisted the help of the movie's stars, Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), and Will Smith (the Genie), who shows up just in time to replace a very irate Corden as the wish-granting djinn and relegate the host to playing Aladdin's monkey pal, Abu.

Watch everything unfold like a magical carpet in the hilarious video below:

Video of Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin ft. Will Smith, Naomi Scott &amp; Mena Massoud

Throughout their Tinseltown performance, Corden, Massoud, Scott, Smith, and the rest of the musical crew stopped traffic to perform three of the movie's biggest songs: "Friend Like Me," "Prince Ali," and "A Whole New World."

Corden becomes increasingly fed up with Smith who (understandably) continues to steal the show. After a little heart-to-heart, however, Will is able to smooth over the rough patches by presenting the late night host, now inhabiting the very spirit of Abu, with a tasty yellow banana.

Aladdin is now playing in theaters everywhere with the remake expected to wish its way toward $75 - $85 million domestically over the long Memorial Day weekend. In any case, it is receiving the widest opening of any of the Disney reimaginings so far by playing in 4,400 North American theaters.

Reviews of the feature have skewed toward the positive with many critics pleasantly surprised by Ritchie's reimagining of the 1992 original. That said, the general critical consensus is that while the movie is much better than anyone originally expected it to be, it's still not perfect.

