Latest Stories

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Tag: Games
Gaming: Jedi: Fallen Order expands Star Wars canon; Stranger Things renews D&D craze; more
The Martian
Tag: Science
The Martian is getting eerily real, because Earth crops can actually grow in lunar and Martian soil
GotG
Tag: Movies
James Gunn defends Marvel movies again, this time against Francis Ford Coppola
The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
'Completely amazing': First reax to The Mandalorian on Disney+ are out of this galaxy
GotG
More info i
Image Credit: Disney/Marvel
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

James Gunn defends Marvel movies again, this time against Francis Ford Coppola

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Oct 20, 2019

James Gunn has become a guardian in his own right when it comes to superhero movies.

It’s been only a few weeks since Martin Scorsese spoke out against Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing them to theme parks. Now a fellow director not only agrees with Scorsese’s comments but took it a step further.

More James Gunn

Avengers: Infinity Wars character poster - Karen Gillan as Nebula
Samuel L. Jackson, Karen Gillan weigh in on Scorsese claim that MCU is ‘not cinema’
Brightburn kid
Brightburn director breaks down the ending and how a sequel would (or wouldn't) work

Reported by EW, Godfather and Apocalypse Now director Francis Ford Coppola spoke in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumiere award. He said, “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Much as he did with Scorsese, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director took to the internet to defend the movies that have been synonymous with his career since 2013. He posted the following on his Instagram feed:

 

 

Gunn is only one of many people quick to defend the MCU. Samuel L. Jackson and Karen Gillan have both spoken out, as has Avengers director Joss Whedon. It will be interesting to see who else "enters the fray" when it comes to the value of superhero movies.

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Francis Ford Coppola
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Martin Scorsese

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: