James Gunn defends Marvel movies again, this time against Francis Ford Coppola

James Gunn has become a guardian in his own right when it comes to superhero movies.

It’s been only a few weeks since Martin Scorsese spoke out against Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing them to theme parks. Now a fellow director not only agrees with Scorsese’s comments but took it a step further.

Reported by EW, Godfather and Apocalypse Now director Francis Ford Coppola spoke in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumiere award. He said, “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Much as he did with Scorsese, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director took to the internet to defend the movies that have been synonymous with his career since 2013. He posted the following on his Instagram feed:

Gunn is only one of many people quick to defend the MCU. Samuel L. Jackson and Karen Gillan have both spoken out, as has Avengers director Joss Whedon. It will be interesting to see who else "enters the fray" when it comes to the value of superhero movies.