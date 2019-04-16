Jimmy Kimmel calls up the Game of Thrones hotline in star-studded sketch

Why call a psychic hotline when you can call a Game of Thrones hotline? In a new sketch from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some of the show's biggest stars (including some whose characters have perished) play telemarketer phone operators for a service that helps callers keep track of all those confusing characters, plots, and locations.

Playing out like a cheesy infomercial you might see at 4 in the morning, the hilarious sketch (called "Game of Phones") includes: Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Sam Tarly), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth).

For instance, when someone asks Turner about who killed King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in Season 4, she reveals that it was no one, just a very bad case of shellfish poisoning. (Hmmmm, we thought it was Olenna Tyrell — played by Diana Rigg — but Sophie knows best!) All of this and more awaits fans in the non-existent Westerosi hotline.

Video of Game of Thrones Hotline for Confused Fans

Think you have Greyscale? Call Game of Phones! Attracted to your brother? Call Game of Phones! Want to tell an actor you hate their character? Yep, you guessed it, call Game of Phones! Want Kristian Nairn to give you his HBO Go password? Well, need we say more about what you need to do next?

Per the video, "a small, but diabolical clause in their HBO contract requires them to man our phone banks and cut George R.R. Martin's lawn." Sadly, none of the employees speak Dothraki, so no horde members can have any of their questions answered.

Game of Thrones' Season 8 premiere debuted this past Sunday and became the most-tweeted-about episode in the series' history, while breaking an all-time ratings record for HBO. The unusually short season has only five episodes left until the show ends for good.