6 potential Stephen King stories that could be explored in J.J. Abrams' HBO Max series 'Overlook'

Heeeeeere's J.J.! Late last week, it was announced that HBO Max had provided the green light to three original, hour-long series from J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot.

Along with shows about a getaway driver and DC's Justice League Dark, the Star Wars director is also setting his sights on a project inspired by Stephen King's The Shining. Titled Overlook (after the novel's main setting), the horror-thriller series will explore "the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction."

That got us thinking: What would a Shining-inspired TV program look like if it's not just a straight-up adaptation or else a remake of Stanley Kubrick's iconic film version from 1980?

To properly answer that question, we need to head back to the 1977 source material, which is sprinkled with information about the Overlook Hotel's checkered (and often blood-soaked) past. Some of it is relayed to the reader via a scrapbook full of unholy news clippings discovered by the hotel's final winter caretaker, Jack Torrance, in the bowels of the Colorado mountain resort. Upon this find, Jack toys with the idea of writing a book about the Overlook's entire sordid history.

The book idea never came to fruition for obvious reasons, but Abrams (producer of other King-adapted fare like Hulu's 11.22.63 and Castle Rock) is now in a place where he can pick up the baton and weave together a sinister tapestry of the Overlook's supernatural evolution in either a serialized or anthological format.

From familial homicides to mob-related shootings, the hotel was plagued by a steady stream of violence, death, madness, and financial instability from the time it first opened in the early 1900s, to the day it was destroyed in the late 1970s.

In the words of the hotel's summer caretaker Watson (grandson of the place's founder, Robert Townley Watson): "Any big hotels have got scandals. Just like every hotel has got a ghost.”

