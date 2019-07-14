John Carpenter is a co-writing a DC comic about the Joker trying to get his mojo back

Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) is making his first-ever foray into the DC Comics Universe with a 40-page one-shot comic about the Joker this fall, the publisher announced July 12.

Along with writer Anthony Burch (the Borderlands 2 and League of Legends scribe is also making his DC debut), Carpenter will deliver a story about the iconic Batman baddie attempting to get his mojo back in a world swayed by a hybrid version of Lex Luthor. It's a tale that will tie in to the company's ongoing "Year of the Villain" event.

“The Joker is the greatest villain in comics,” said Carpenter, who co-wrote the Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack miniseries with Burch for BOOM! Studios. “I’m proud to be reunited with Anthony on this project.”

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Here's the official synopsis of the book:

Now a human-alien hybrid, Lex Luthor has made his appeal to the world, asking its citizens to embrace doom and give in once and for all to evil, humanity’s true nature. In exchange, he will grant them the tools to ascend to their ultimate selves. While some DC villains (and heroes) are willing to hear what “Apex Lex” has to offer, the Clown Prince of Crime isn’t going to wait around until Lex gets to him. This puts The Joker on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.

”I'm excited beyond words to be writing for Gotham's greatest villain,” added Burch. “I hope the Joker's exploits make you laugh, shudder, and grow nauseous all at once.”

The Joker: Year of the Villain #1 goes on sale for $4.99 a pop Wednesday, Oct. 9. Philip Tan (Green Lantern) and Marc Deering (Supergirl) are handling the artwork.