Latest Stories

The Blair Witch Project
Tag: Fangrrls
The legacy of The Blair Witch Project
The Joker Ross
Tag: Comics
John Carpenter is a co-writing a DC comic about the Joker trying to get his mojo back
Spider-Man Far From Home and Crawl
Tag: Movies
Box office: Spider-Man saves No. 1 in second week with $45M; Crawl chomps on $12 million
Stranger Things 3 Robin Steve and Dustin
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: The stylish Scoop Troop on Stranger Things
The Joker Ross
More info i
Credit: Alex Ross Art
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

John Carpenter is a co-writing a DC comic about the Joker trying to get his mojo back

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 14, 2019

Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) is making his first-ever foray into the DC Comics Universe with a 40-page one-shot comic about the Joker this fall, the publisher announced July 12.

Along with writer Anthony Burch (the Borderlands 2 and League of Legends scribe is also making his DC debut), Carpenter will deliver a story about the iconic Batman baddie attempting to get his mojo back in a world swayed by a hybrid version of Lex Luthor. It's a tale that will tie in to the company's ongoing "Year of the Villain" event.

“The Joker is the greatest villain in comics,” said Carpenter, who co-wrote the Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack miniseries with Burch for BOOM! Studios. “I’m proud to be reunited with Anthony on this project.”

John Carpenter Cannes

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Here's the official synopsis of the book:

Now a human-alien hybrid, Lex Luthor has made his appeal to the world, asking its citizens to embrace doom and give in once and for all to evil, humanity’s true nature. In exchange, he will grant them the tools to ascend to their ultimate selves. While some DC villains (and heroes) are willing to hear what “Apex Lex” has to offer, the Clown Prince of Crime isn’t going to wait around until Lex gets to him. This puts The Joker on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.

”I'm excited beyond words to be writing for Gotham's greatest villain,” added Burch. “I hope the Joker's exploits make you laugh, shudder, and grow nauseous all at once.”

The Joker: Year of the Villain #1 goes on sale for $4.99 a pop Wednesday, Oct. 9. Philip Tan (Green Lantern) and Marc Deering (Supergirl) are handling the artwork.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: Anthony Burch
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The Joker
Tag: Joker
Tag: Year of the Villain

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: