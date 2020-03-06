John Krasinski would ‘be psyched’ to direct Fantastic Four - but only if Feige thinks it’s right

The next big steps for Marvel and the MCU involve integrating their newly-reclaimed X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes into the shared universe at large, but who exactly will fill out these rosters (which have seen actors come and go on screen) has yet to be decided. That hasn't stopped the internet, however, as it's already begun fan-casting some of these roles.

The on-screen pairing of real-life husband and wife duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt left some Marvel fans stretching the truth for their Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman fan art — but when asked, the pair behind A Quiet Place Part II didn't turn anything down. In fact, Krasinski was amped at the idea of taking on the FF — on one condition.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE at the junket for A Quiet Place Part II, the writer/director and actress opened up about any future involvement with the superhero machine and Marvel's first family.

"I'd totally be open to that," Krasinski told SYFY WIRE when asked about reuniting with Blunt on-screen in a Fantastic Four film. "I love the Marvel universe, I love watching those movies. They're such a great time and so well done. I always say 'In Kevin Feige I trust.' He's such a smart guy, I would never pretend to know what he's thinking. But if he's thinking about it, I'd be psyched."

Defaulting to Feige, the longtime head of Marvel Studios who recently climbed to Chief Creative Officer at the company, isn't a bad idea. The man's been behind the highest-grossing film franchise of all time and has a meticulous multi-phase plan for the superhero empire — one that may or may not include Krasinski. But the actor/director/writer doesn't have to be limited to an on-screen role.

When asked if he would take a meeting to direct the film, the multi-hypenate was interested but left it up to Feige's judgment. "If he believed in me to direct, then maybe I'd talk about it," Krasinski said. "But it's one of those things that they have down so well that I wouldn't want to mess with the formula." Considering the last time he was asked about this, by Total Film, Krasinski turned it down (saying "Oh man, directing one of those things? I don't think I'm your guy"), this is a step forward as far as his potential interest.

It's also far more amenable than Blunt, who told SYFY WIRE that it was hard for her to know whether she'd take a role on a potential Fantastic Four project alongside Krasinski. "I dunno! For me, it's all script-dependent, part-dependent," Blunt explained. "I don't ever think I'm going to sign onto something in a hypothetical way." For now, that's all things are: hypothetical. But the Fantastic Four and X-Men will join into the massive shared universe sooner rather than later, and fans will be ready to dissect the casting as soon as it's announced.

Reporting by Kristy Puchko.