Thanos snaps back: Josh Brolin defends Joker movie in fiery post

It looks like the internet has gotten Thanos' attention. Actor Josh Brolin, famous for his portrayal of the infamous Marvel villain, is responding to critics of Joker. The actor penned a lengthy post on Instagram where he somewhat cryptically addresses the controversies surrounding DCs latest record-breaking film. Brolin is the latest celebrity to speak out publicly in defense of Todd Phillips' twisted take on the origins of the iconic Batman villain.

In the week's leading up to the release of Joker, the film found itself engulfed in numerous controversies, including scrutiny over the violence depicted in it. Despite receiving critical acclaim at the Toronto and Venice film festivals, writer/director Todd Phillips' and Phoenix found themselves repeatedly addressing the film's overall message in interviews and public appearances.

The film, which opened this weekend, has its supporters and can now count Thanos himself among them. Josh Brolin's fiery response to critics of the film was posted a day after its theatrical release.

The post reads in part:

"To appreciate 'Joker' I believe you have to have either gone through something traumatic in your lifetime (and I believe most of us have) or understand somewhere in your psyche what true compassion is (which usually comes from having gone through something traumatic, unfortunately)."

The full post can be read below:

Brolin dives into what he believes the film's intentions are when he writes:

"This film makes you hurt and only in pain do we ever want to change. It’s all in the irony of trauma — a fine line between the resentment of wanting to hurt society back for raping you of a decent life, for not protecting you, and accepting what feels like alien feelings with softening to those others who seem freakish in our era of judgment, and digital damnation."

Josh Brolin isn't the only actor to come out in defense of the film and Phoenix's portrayal of Arthur Fleck. Fleck is the would-be comedian rejected by society who creates the Joker persona as a way to exact revenge. Mark Hamill, who voices the Clown Prince of Crime in the animated series, also posted his endorsement of the film on Twitter.

Academy Award-winning director Michael Moore (Bowling for Columbine) recently offered his own passionate defense of the film's R-rated subject matter. Moore's post on Instagram called the issues the movie raises "profound". He also encouraged everyone to see the film and reflect on it has to say about modern society.

Whatever the controversies, it doesn't appear to have impacted Joker's bottom line. The film raked in $93.5 million domestically in its opening weekend. Perhaps Brolin is right when he says, "We have a habit of hating and ostracizing and dividing and sweeping our problems under the rug. Joker, is simply lifting the rug and looking underneath it. Nothing more. Nothing less."

Joker is now in theaters.